    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam

    These celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness among citizens and highlighting the Navy's contributions towards national security.

    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 9:54 AM IST

    Every year, India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in "Operation Trident" during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This year, as India ushers in the 'Amrit Kaal' with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her Independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India's combat prowess and capability through an 'Operational Demonstration' at Visakhapatnam on December 4.

    According to reports, the President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, will be the guest of honour. It is also said that several dignitaries from the central and state governments will be attending the event, which will be hosted by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

    Traditionally, the Navy Day celebrations are conducted in the national capital in the presence of the President and other dignitaries. In a first, Navy Day celebrations are being conducted outside New Delhi. Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command will showcase the capability of the Indian Navy.

    As part of Navy day, ENC on Friday conducted a full dress final rehearsal at Rama Krishna Beach for the December 4 Navy day program. INS Tarangini, INS Jalashwa and fifteen warships including submarines and aircrafts participated near Rama Krishna Beach sea shore in Visakhapatnam. 

    MIG-29K, the iconic aircraft comprises part of the air assets onboard the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers, are also scheduled to be part of the air show on December 4.

