    'India is a part of me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded with Padma Bhushan

    India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over the award to the Google CEO and said that his "inspirational journey reaffirms Indian talent's contribution to global innovation".

    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 9:20 AM IST

    India on Friday (December 2) awarded Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai the Padma Bhushan - India's third-highest civilian award - for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category in San Francisco. India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over the award to the Google CEO and said that his "inspirational journey reaffirms Indian talent's contribution to global innovation".

    In a tweet, Sandhu said, "Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. His inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-America economic and tech ties, reaffirms Indian talent's contribution to global innovation."

    Upon receiving the prestigious award, Sundar Pichai took to his social media site and said India is a part of him.

    "India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go. I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests," he said.

    "I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me," Pichai added.

    He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of technology to combine the 3s -speed, simplicity, and service.

    "We recently announced that we'll be investing USD 10 billion in India's digital future, working to enable more affordable internet access, building products for India's unique needs, helping businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation, and using AI to tackle big societal challenges," Pichai said.

    "I look forward to continuing the great partnership between Google and India, as we work together to bring the benefits of technology to more people," Pichai added.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 9:20 AM IST
