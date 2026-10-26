Two workers have died and two were injured after falling into a sewage treatment plant tank in Ahmedabad's Sola area during welding work. Fire brigade personnel successfully rescued two employees who are now receiving medical treatment.

Tragic Accident at Ahmedabad Sewage Plant

Two people died, and two others were injured after four people, including a worker and a supervisor, fell into a sewage treatment plant (STP) tank at an Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation facility in the Sola area of Ahmedabad, Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) SB Jadeja said on Monday. The incident occurred while welding work was underway at the facility.

After receiving information, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Two people were rescued and taken to Civil Hospital for treatment, while the other two succumbed to their injuries.

Rescue Operation and Incident Details

According to preliminary information, four employees belonging to HNB Agency Company were carrying out welding work at the Sola STP. During the work, a welding worker reportedly lost consciousness due to toxic gas buildup and fell inside the plant. The emergency rescue team reached the site and started the rescue operation, which lasted for 45 minutes, according to the DFO.

Following the incident, two of the employees were shifted to Sola Civil Hospital for treatment. The DFO said that they are in healthy condition now. The four employees involved in the incident have been identified as Manoj, the site in-charge; Abhishek, a welding worker; Rupesh, the site PM (Project Manager); and Nilesh, the driver.