A woman died after collapsing in a Jhansi hotel. While police cite cardiac arrest, her father alleges the husband pushed her, citing harassment and pointing to CCTV footage. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Tragic Death at Jhansi Hotel

A woman died after collapsing at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, with her father suspecting foul play and alleging that CCTV footage appeared to show her husband pushing her. Police said the post-mortem report indicated cardiac arrest as the cause of death and that a detailed investigation was underway. Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vikas Kumar said the woman was taken to the hospital after she suddenly collapsed at the hotel, where doctors declared her dead. He added that there were no visible external injuries on her body. He added that police had recovered the woman's bag, which contained various medications typically used by patients.

Official Investigation Details

Speaking to ANI, SSP Kumar said, "A woman suddenly collapsed at Hotel Rishabh and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. There were no visible external injuries on her body. At the scene, hotel staff reported that the woman had arrived with her husband and that they had already checked out. Following the checkout, they mentioned that a bedsheet had been soiled, prompting them to go back upstairs to check. Video footage shows a hotel staff member entering the room first, followed by the husband. Shortly after the woman entered, she collapsed; she was then rushed to the hospital. We have also recovered the woman's bag, which contained various medications typically used by patients. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the report indicates that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. We are conducting a detailed investigation into the entire incident, gathering all available evidence, and will take further action accordingly."

Statements from Authorities and Family

Further, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Preeti Singh said the woman was brought dead to the district hospital, where her husband was present and was questioned by the police. According to the husband's statement, the couple had stayed at Hotel Rishabh the previous night. While checking out the following day, they returned to their room, where his wife suddenly collapsed. “...A woman was brought dead to the district hospital. Her husband was present with her and was questioned. He stated that he and his wife had stayed at Hotel Rishabh the previous night. While checking out today, they entered their room, and his wife suddenly collapsed. With the help of hotel staff, he took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead... CCTV footage was also examined, showing the woman entering the room with her husband and a hotel staff member. She is then seen collapsing while standing at the room’s threshold. Afterwards, she was taken downstairs by her husband and hotel staff and rushed to the hospital. Further action will be taken based on the findings regarding the cause of death," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the woman's father, Ramji Lal, expressed suspicion over the circumstances of his daughter's death and alleged that she had faced harassment from her husband over his previous marriage. Lal said he had watched the hotel's CCTV footage and alleged that it appeared to show his daughter being pushed shortly after entering the room. He also further alleged that his daughter's husband would frequently harass her by comparing her with his first wife. “I got my daughter Muskan married on June 29, 2026. After a month or so, she came to know that her husband had a previous wife who lives in Indore... I watched the hotel CCTV footage. It appears to me that as soon as my daughter entered, he pushed her over something. A person cannot fall so quickly on their own. If someone is pushed, they would move their hands and legs or react in some way. He hit her with such force that you can see how forcefully she was thrown. I have 100% suspicion because of his first wife. He would often harass my daughter by saying that his first wife was more beautiful and better than her, and that she and her father were worth nothing," he said. (ANI)