The BJP has formed a new 548-member UP Executive Committee including PM Modi and key leaders, as the party strategizes to secure a third consecutive term in the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections.

BJP Announces New Executive Committee for Uttar Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its Uttar Pradesh State Executive Committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi among 30 permanent invitees. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are included in the list of permanent invitees. Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also announced as permanent invitees to the UP BJP State Executive Committee. The party named 134 individuals as special invitees, and 548 members were included in the UP BJP State Executive Committee. On Sunday, State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary and State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh participated in the preparatory meeting held at the party headquarters, Lucknow, for the upcoming state executive committee meeting.

Strategic Preparation for 2027 Assembly Elections

Political Context and Future Outlook

The announcement comes ahead of the high-stakes 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. The BJP is eyeing a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh after victories in the 2017 and 2022 elections. In 2022, the party won 255 of 403 seats and formed an NDA government. However, the tally fell from the 312 seats won in the 2017 polls. While the BJP is the largest party in terms of MLA strength in the state, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections it suffered a setback after gaining 33 of 80 seats in the state, as compared to the Samajwadi Party’s tally of 37.

As the party gears up for polls, earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stressed that the BJP will form the government in the state for the third time in 2027, while taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking to ANI, Maurya said that Yadav's dream of becoming UP Chief Minister will remain unrealistic and distant. “In 2027, the BJP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh with a massive majority for the third time. Under the guidance of our honourable Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh has been moving forward since 2017 and will continue to progress rapidly,” he said. (ANI)