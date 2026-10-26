Minister Pijush Hazarika promotes oil palm farming in Assam's tea gardens to boost farmer income, reduce import dependence, and ensures strict government oversight on fair fertiliser distribution to protect agricultural interests.

Assam Promotes Oil Palm Cultivation in Tea Gardens

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 26 (ANI): Emphasising the need to dispel rumours and misconceptions surrounding Oil Palm cultivation, Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation, and Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika on Monday attended a special stakeholder conference on Oil Palm cultivation in tea gardens, organised by the Department of Agriculture in Guwahati. Minister Hazarika stated that misconceptions regarding Oil Palm must be cleared, noting that oil palm requires the same amount of water as paddy cultivation and there is no reason for unnecessary fear. He highlighted that this presents a golden opportunity to save thousands of crores of rupees spent on edible oil imports and channel those financial benefits directly to our farmers.

In accordance with the State Cabinet's decision, official approval has already been granted for Oil Palm cultivation on up to 5 per cent of unused land within tea gardens. Several key aspects were discussed during the meeting to position Assam as a leading horticulture state. Among these, farmers will have the opportunity to secure a guaranteed income of up to Rs 50,000 per bigha through Oil Palm cultivation. Targets have been set to cultivate Oil Palm across 15,000 hectares of agricultural land and bring 30,000 hectares under irrigation over the next 5 years. Cultivation of multi-crops and Oil Palm will be encouraged on the remaining 5 per cent of unused tea garden land, with special priority given to the Barak Valley. Tea gardens will be supplied with saplings of litchi, dragon fruit, and areca nut, and starting next year, 5 crore horticultural saplings will be distributed annually to the farming community across the state. Furthermore, exposure tours to Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh will be organised for tea garden owners to gain practical, first-hand knowledge.

Regulation of Fertiliser Supply

Immediately following this. Thereafter, Minister Hazarika held a vital meeting with fertiliser supplying agencies. Reviewing the distribution to ensure that farmers across the state receive fertilisers on time and at official regulated prices, the Minister issued a clear and strict warning against irregularities and exploitation. He made it clear that forcing farmers to purchase other unnecessary items when buying subsidised fertilisers will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Shifting additional costs resulting from transportation or rail-rake point distances onto farmers or local retail vendors will not be endured. Every farmer must receive fertilisers at government-subsidised regulated rates, and strict legal action will be initiated against anyone attempting to exploit retailers or create artificial fertiliser shortages in the market.

Minister Hazarika reiterated that safeguarding the interests of Assam's farmers and building a self-reliant, dynamic, agriculture-driven state remains the government's core objective. He firmly stressed that timely fertiliser supply, correct pricing, and the protection of farmers' rights will never be compromised. (ANI)