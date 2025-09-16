In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a drunk truck driver rammed multiple vehicles and people on Kalani Nagar Road, killing two and injuring nine, including three seriously. Authorities have taken the driver into custody and launched a preliminary inquiry.

Two people died and nine injured after a truck hit several people in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late Monday evening, a police officer said.

The accident occurred on Kalani Nagar Road under the jurisdiction of Aerodrum Police station in the district at around 7:30 pm. The truck driver hit several vehicles in a span of around 500 meters and dragged a bike along, he added.



Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone-1) Krishna Lalchandani said. "The incident happened between 7:30 pm and 7:45 pm. The truck driver was highly inebriated and lost control of the vehicle from Kalani Nagar road, which led to this accident.

A bike also came under its grip and was dragged along till Bada Ganpati Crossing. So far, two people have died. Nine people are injured, including three who are seriously injured. Both the deceased persons are male."

"Prima facie, it seems that the front part of the truck caught fire after the bike came under it. The truck driver is in police custody and he was in an inebriated state. He has been sent for a medical examination. The truck covered around 500 meters while hitting the vehicles," the police officer said.

Soon after the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave instructions to ensure proper treatment and relief for those injured in the accident. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has been instructed to visit Indore to get detailed information about the incident. Additionally, the CM ordered a preliminary factual inquiry into the reasons behind the entry of heavy vehicles into the city before 11 pm.

The Chief Minister further adds that he is in constant touch with the Indore administration and assured that no lapses will be allowed in the medical treatment of the injured. The state government will extend full support to all affected citizens.

