DA Protest in Kolkata: Govt Employees March to Kalighat, Roads Blocked
The state government still hasn't said anything about the 25% pending DA, even after the Supreme Court's order. So on Thursday, government employees hit the streets to demand their money. Their protest has brought Kolkata to a standstill.
DA Protest
State government employees are back on the streets, demanding their 25% pending DA. Their protest has caused massive traffic jams, bringing large parts of Kolkata to a complete standstill.
Government employees' demand
The employees have a simple demand: either CM Mamata Banerjee or the Chief Secretary must meet them. They planned a march to Kalighat but police stopped them at Dharmatala. So, they just sat down on the road and blocked it.
Barricades on both sides
Police set up barricades near the Kolkata Museum to stop the protesters. In return, the employees blocked the Dorina Crossing. They've said they won't budge until the government agrees to talk.
Government employees' demand
Kolkata Police officials tried to talk to the protesters. The employees are firm on their demands: either let them march to Hazra Crossing, or the administration must come and speak with them.
Firm on protest
The employees have made it clear they will continue their protest until the administration speaks to them. Thousands have gathered at Dharmatala, causing major inconvenience for daily commuters across the city.
Government employees' anger
Protesters said the state government is openly ignoring the Supreme Court's order. They pointed out that the SC itself has declared DA as their right, and they are just fighting for what they are owed.
Supreme Court's order
The Supreme Court's order specifies that the government must pay the pending DA for the period between April 1, 2008, and December 31, 2019. This is the time between the ROPA 2009 and ROPA 2019 pay commissions. Even retired employees are eligible.
Supreme Court orders DA payment in two parts
The Supreme Court has ordered the government to pay 25% of the pending DA by March 31. For the other 75%, a committee will decide the payment method. Many think this amount might be deposited into their PF accounts.
Protesters' slogans
The employees are raising slogans directly against CM Mamata Banerjee, calling her "DA chor" (DA thief). They've warned that if their DA isn't cleared, they will campaign against her government by visiting every voter's house.
Route change
The DA protest has gridlocked Kolkata, and it doesn't look like things will clear up soon. Kolkata Police has started diverting traffic on some routes. The parents of the RG Kar hospital victim were also seen at the protest site.
