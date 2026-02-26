Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi laid the foundation stone for a Congress-led housing project for victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad, with the Wayanad MP recalling the tragedy and expressing solidarity with them.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her brother, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for houses set to be constructed by the Congress party for victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'What I Saw Will Never Leave Me'

Addressing the gathering, the Wayanad MP recalled the aftermath of the tragedy and expressed solidarity with the affected families. "This terrible tragedy struck you here, struck us here in Wayanad. I travelled here with my brother for one of the first times that I was coming here. I had come before, but only during election time. When I came that day, what I saw will never leave me. You had lost everything. Your homes, your families, your schools, your shops, your businesses, everything," she said.

Lauding the resilience of the community, Gandhi said that their courage struck her the way all the victims stood together and helped each other. "But what struck me most was your courage, your pride and the way every single person here did whatever they could to help you. And the way that all of you stood together, helping each other, no matter what religion you belong to, no matter what different sections you belong to. You all stood together, you supported each other, you gave each other courage, you gave each other love when you needed it most. I was not your MP then. My brother was. I am your MP now. But between that time and now, I have also become your daughter, your sister and a member of your family. And I have watched the different struggles you have faced through this period," she added.

Highlighting the hardships faced by victims, she said, "You have faced the struggle to rebuild your family life. To wake up every morning and carry on without the people you love the most. You have faced the struggle of not having places to stay, having to move from one place to another, having to live in rented accommodation. I have met proud people like my brother Anayan, who owned farmlands, who was a well-to-do farmer, and after the tragedy had to make ends meet by driving an auto rickshaw. I have met courageous young people like Hani, who lost his entire family, but as I have said before, turned around and said to me that what he wants to do is provide help to people who have less than him, who are poorer."

Efforts in Parliament and Beyond

Hailing all political parties for helping and supporting the victims during the tragedy. She emphasised that the Congress party raised its voice in Parliament and also wrote letters to the Prime Minister. "We raised your voice in Parliament again and again. All of us MPs went and met the Home Minister, demanding that the disaster should be termed a national disaster. We wrote letters to the Prime Minister, we protested outside Parliament, and we tried to do whatever we could do to help you and support you to rebuild your lives. And I am proud to say that our efforts also were across party lines. All the different political parties did try to help and support you through this period. And as your struggle continues, we will continue to stand by you and support you," she added.

Rebuilding Lives: The Housing Project

Priyanka Gandhi further detailed the housing project, stating, "Shortly after the tragedy, my brother had come here and said that we will build a hundred houses for those who have lost their homes. As your sister, it pains me that this process took as long as it did. It is our objective to provide a one eleven hundred square foot house along with eight cents of land to each beneficiary."

Land Acquisition Details

"We have acquired the land for this at Kunnambatta Meppadi Panchayat and executed the sale deal. Three acres and twenty-four point five cents has been acquired. Two acres and eighteen cents is in the process of being purchased and will also be completed. And the negotiations are over for another five acres. So hopefully very soon we will be able to give you the completed houses," the Congress MP said.

Further, she dedicated the commencement of the project to the victims, saying, "And I dedicate today, this first day of this project, being on the ground and beginning to sort of take off to all those who lost their lives, to all your beloved family members. And I hope that the support that we will be able to give you will give them peace wherever they are and will give you the opportunity to rebuild your lives again. You are truly family to Rahulji and to me and to our whole family. And we will continue to stand by you, stand with you and struggle with you and support you as this entire process of rebuilding your lives is completed."

Landslide Aftermath and Survivor Support

On July 30, 2024, Kerala was hit with one of the deadliest landslides in the state, which killed a total of 300 people and destroyed scores of houses and other buildings.

On March 29, Priyanka Gandhi inaugurated and launched a scholarship distribution for higher education for the survivors of the landslide. (ANI)