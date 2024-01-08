Security scare at superstar Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, 2 arrested with fake IDs

The Panvel taluka police on Monday arrested two individuals for attempting to illegally enter actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Waje village, Panvel.

In a significant security breach at the Panvel farmhouse of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, two individuals were apprehended while attempting to gain unauthorized entry. The incident occurred on January 4, Thursday, and Shashikant Omprakash Bhargav, the manager of the farmhouse, filed an official complaint with the local police, initiating an investigation.

The trespassers, identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila (23) and Gurusevaksingh Sikh (23) from Fazilka district, Punjab, were intercepted by guards stationed at Salman's Panvel farmhouse. The intruders allegedly attempted to circumvent security measures by scaling trees and the main fence.

Upon capture, the individuals provided false names (Maheshkumar Ramniwas and Vinod Kumar Radheshyam) and addresses from Balia district, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, fake Aadhaar cards and photographs were discovered in their possession.

Salman Khan has not yet issued an official statement on the incident. His Panvel farmhouse, known as Arpita Farms, serves as a retreat not only for him but also for other members of the 'Khan-daan,' including Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and more.

The breach occurred amid heightened security concerns for Salman Khan, who faces continuous threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The government of Maharashtra has granted him Y+ security, and he has been advised not to venture outside without his security personnel due to these threats.

In terms of his professional commitments, Salman is currently gearing up for his next film, tentatively titled "The Bull," in collaboration with Karan Johar. Additionally, he has the high-profile action film "Tiger vs Pathaan" in the pipeline.