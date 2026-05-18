BJP President Nitin Nabin and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visited Jagannath Temple in Puri, seeking blessings for the nation. Nabin also attended a party workshop and hoisted a 100-foot national flag in Bhubaneswar with the Chief Minister.

BJP Leaders Seek Blessings at Jagannath Temple

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Monday visited Jagannath Temple in Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the sibling deities. Expressing profound gratitude after the recent assembly elections, Nitin Nabin stated that seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath alongside the chief minister was a moment of great fortune as they prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the entire nation.

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Speaking to the media, Nabin said, "Following the elections in West Bengal and several other states across the country, having the darshan of Lord Jagannath is a moment of great fortune for all of us. The Chief Minister and all of us have come to pray that happiness, peace, and prosperity may be granted to the people of Odisha, to the citizens of the country, and to every section of society... Just as the Prime Minister and the entire nation have continuously received the blessings of Lord Jagannath, we shall continue to bow our heads in humility, always seeking His divine grace in the future as well."

State BJP President Manmohan Samal, BJP MP Sambit Patra and senior party leaders were also present.

Nabin Attends Party Events in Bhubaneswar

Earlier in the day, Nitin Nabin in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, hoisted a 100-foot-tall national flag after attending the district-level Pandit Deendayal Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan-2026 at the Asian Institute of Physical Health University campus in Jatni, Bhubaneswar.

Nabin also posted on X and said that he engaged in a meaningful dialogue with party workers on various subjects. "Today in Bhubaneswar, I participated in the District Training Workshop organized under the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega-Campaign' and engaged in a meaningful dialogue with party workers on various subjects. The BJP is the largest political party in the world, and our responsibilities are equally extensive. Guided by the spirit of 'Nation First' and prioritizing national interest above all else, every party worker is continuously advancing the resolve to serve the public," he posted.