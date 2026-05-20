A Bhopal court rejected a plea for a second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma and ordered a search for a facility to preserve her body. Police have announced a reward for the arrest of her husband, Samarth Singh, the main accused in the case.

Court dismisses plea for second post-mortem

A session court in Bhopal on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking directions for conducting a second post-mortem examination and forensic analysis of Twisha Sharma at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

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"...Directions for conducting a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi and a forensic examination of the deceased is hereby dismissed," the order read.

Taking note of concerns regarding preservation of the body from decomposing, the court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Katara Hills police station to immediately collect written information from medical institutions across Madhya Pradesh and other metropolitan cities regarding the availability of low-temperature preservation facilities and submit a report before the court without delay.

Police investigation underway

According to the police report, Twisha Sharma's body is currently being kept at minus 4 degrees Celsius in the mortuary at AIIMS Bhopal and that authorities at the institute have indicated that preservation at minus 80 degrees Celsius would be required to prevent decomposition. Such a facility is not available anywhere in Bhopal.

On the other hand, Commissioner of Police (CP, Bhopal) Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said six teams were actively searching for the main accused Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha Sharma, and that efforts were being made to issue Look Out Circular (LOC) soon in the case.

"We have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of the main accused, and efforts are on to nab him. A hearing in relation to the second postmortem of Twisha Sharma is underway before the court and we will see what the court decides. Various items are sent for post-mortem examination, and the belt could not be sent initially. We are getting that examined separately. The belt was sent later, and after examining it, the doctors have given their opinion. It has not adversely affected the investigation in any way," he said.

The officer further added, "Basically, this appears to be a case of suicide. CCTV timings can vary sometime and can also be adjusted. A total of six teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Efforts are being made to issue a look out circular notice soon, although no information has emerged yet about leaving the country."

Dowry harassment allegations

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12 and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. (ANI)