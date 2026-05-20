A Delhi court has remanded Colonel Himanshu Bali to CBI custody until May 25 following his arrest in connection with an alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case. The officer was posted with the Army Ordnance Corps at the Eastern Command in Kolkata.

A Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday remanded Colonel Himanshu Bali to CBI custody till May 25 in connection with an alleged bribery case involving Rs 50 lakh from a defence supplier based in Kanpur.

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Special Judge (CBI) Smita Garg remanded Colonel Himanshu Bali to CBI custody after he was produced before the court following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI sought his custodial interrogation for further investigation and questioning in the present case. The court granted the agency custody of Himanshu Bali after hearing the submissions made by the CBI.

Allegations of Widespread Corruption

According to the CBI, Colonel Himanshu Bali was posted with the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) at the Eastern Command in Fort William, Kolkata, and was allegedly involved in a Rs 50 lakh bribery scandal. As per the FIR registered under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Colonel Bali was allegedly involved in criminal conspiracy and bribery.

According to officials, Colonel Bali routinely engaged in corrupt practices, including manipulation in the awarding of tenders, clearing inflated or pending bills, and deliberately approving substandard material samples. The CBI further alleged that the primary beneficiary of the arrangement was M/s Eastern Global Limited, a private firm. (ANI)