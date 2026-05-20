Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged caution following an IMD heatwave warning. He directed officials to ensure ORS, water, and power, while the IMD issued Red and Orange alerts with temperatures expected to surpass 44°C until May 24.

Following the IMD (India Meteorological Department) warning of severe heatwave conditions, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to people to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

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CM Issues Directives on Precautionary Measures

According to the release, in view of prevailing severe heat wave conditions in the North Telangana districts, the CM directed officials concerned to take all necessary precautionary measures.

The authorities were ordered to ensure the availability of adequate ORS packets, supply of drinking water and uninterrupted power to the dwellers.

Further, the CM directed the Medical and Health department to provide better medical treatment to the patients suffering from sunstroke and admitted to the hospitals.

Local authorities were instructed to set up Chali Vendralu (free drinking water centres) in urban areas.

Appealing to people not to venture out of thier houses and also avoid travelling during the afternoon, CM Revanth Reddy ordered State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to continuously monitor the situation in the respective districts and to issue necessary guidelines to the District Collectors for the safety of people during summer, the release stated.

IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts for Telangana

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for most districts and a Red Alert for some districts in Telangana, warning of severe heatwave conditions till May 24.

Under the Orange Warning, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 41°C and 44°C, while under the Red Warning, temperatures are likely to rise above 44°C, the IMD said.

Nationwide Heatwave Warning

IMD has also issued a heatwave warning across several parts of the country, cautioning that maximum temperatures could rise up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with dry and hot conditions likely to persist for at least a week.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav said, " These conditions are likely to persist over the coming week--that is, for the next 7 days." (ANI)