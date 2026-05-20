MP CM Mohan Yadav assured Twisha Sharma's family of a CBI probe into her death. Her family alleges dowry harassment and a cover-up to protect the accused, her husband and retired judge mother-in-law, claiming evidence tampering by state machinery.

CM Assures Family of Full Support, CBI Probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday met Twisha Sharma's family members at the state ministry in Bhopal and assured them of full support from the state government in the case.

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CM Yadav further told the family that the state government would extend all possible assistance, adding that a letter would be sent seeking a CBI investigation into the matter. The Chief Minister added that the court would take decision in relation to the demand of a second autopsy though if the family wished to shift the mortal remains to AIIMS Delhi, the state government would provide transportation facilities for the same.

Family Alleges Cover-up, Demands Justice

Earlier in the day, the victim's father Navnidhi Sharma requested the state government to take cognizance into their matter, claiming that the state machinery was functioning to protect the accused individual. "It clearly demonstrates the exercise of undue influence. From day one, they kept telling us to take custody of the body. How, then, did they release the Post-Mortem (PM) report without the ligature findings? Had we cremated the body back then, none of these facts would have ever come to light. Today, the body's recorded height has been deliberately understated. Just imagine how many other facts have been concealed--facts that would have only surfaced during a thorough investigation... The proof of this lies before you today: observe how they have manipulated the judicial process and tampered with evidence. They deliberately delayed the release of the body so that it would decompose, rendering it useless for further examination and preventing us from extracting any significant forensic findings. Today, they have even written official letters stating that the body is decomposing," Sharma said.

He added, "I request that the government look into this matter immediately. Otherwise, your government's flagship schemes--such as the 'Nari Bandhan' and 'Ladli Yojana'--will backfire and be used against you. The fact that the entire state machinery is working to shield an accused individual is a matter of deep shame for this nation... This entire matter is rife with doubts; the entire case is fabricated. The very foundation of this case is flawed; right from day one... Seeing all these findings, we have almost lost our hope of justice in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. We urge the Supreme Court to take immediate cognisance of this matter and to make the necessary arrangements for an independent inquiry."

Dowry Harassment Allegations and Probe

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12 and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. (ANI)