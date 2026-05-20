Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark against PM Modi, calling him a 'rejected leader'. Other BJP leaders also condemned the comment, attributing it to frustration and a lack of capability on Gandhi's part.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday fiercely attacked Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his "traitor" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, calling him a "rejected leader" speaking out of sheer frustration.

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Slamming his language and conduct, CM Gupta advised Gandhi to read the copy of the Constitution he carries around before launching such amateur attacks on the Prime Minister. Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party are rejected leaders and a rejected party. This is his frustration speaking. His failures are frustrating him, and this is causing him to spout nonsense. He should occasionally open and read the copy of the Constitution he carries around in his pockets. When he uses such words against the leader of the same house where he is the Leader of the Opposition, it reveals his low thinking, language, and culture."

BJP Leaders Condemn Remarks

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa labelled Gandhi an "amateur and inefficient politician" who lacks capability. "Rahul Gandhi is such an amateur and inefficient politician who has no capability. What capability does he have? They stole Gandhi's name, and they think Government to be their property, that only they should be in power. He cannot stand the fact that the Prime Minister goes on foreign visits. He feels that it is he who should have gone there. Due to such a mindset and the kind of words he has used for the PM and HM of the country, reflect his upbringing and the teachings given to him by his family," Sirsa told ANI.

'Shows their mindset'

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of targeted malice against PM Modi's background. "The kind of words used by Rahul Gandhi for PM Narendra Modi show his upbringing. The Congress always use bad words for him... They have repeatedly insulted the PM just because our PM belongs to the OBC community. This just shows their mindset. As far as there is this topic of betrayal, Rahul Gandhi should first look at his own family," he told ANI.

'Mocks the trust of voters'

The backlash also resonated in Uttar Pradesh, where state Cabinet Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh accused the Raebareli MP of mocking the trust of his voters. "... Rahul Gandhi is the MP from Rae Bareli, chosen by the people with expectations of development. Instead, he mocks that trust. He appears confused, unaware of his responsibilities as an MP, and treats Rae Bareli as a ground for political gain rather than service... The people of Rae Bareli no longer believe him. They see his visits as attempts to criticise Modi, not to deliver real work. Rahul Gandhi has nothing to offer to the people of Rae Bareli," he told reporters.

The Remark That Sparked The Row

The political firestorm erupted after Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his address at Raebareli, urged people to openly confront RSS workers and label the top leadership as "traitors" who are working to undermine the country and its Constitution. "When these RSS workers come before you, they will speak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, then you must say to their faces that your Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the organisation (BJP) is a traitor, you have worked to sell India. You have worked to attack the Constitution," Gandhi said. (ANI)