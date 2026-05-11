BJP's K. Annamalai hailed TVK's victory in Tamil Nadu as a 'black swan event' and a 'rupture of the system,' predicting the end of Dravidian party dominance. He stated that the BJP is now positioned to 'clear' the political landscape.

Annamalai Hails 'Black Swan Event' in TN Politics

BJP leader K. Annamalai praised the win of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), asserting that the subsequent defeat of traditional Dravidian parties in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election has emerged as a "black swan event" for the state. Speaking at a roundtable during the Stanford India Conference, Annamalai said the outcome reflects a "rupture of the system," comparing it to disruptive change in startup ecosystems. He argued that entrenched political structures had become overloaded over time and suggested that both regional and national parties had struggled to adapt beyond traditional strongholds. According to him, such an electoral outcome, though unexpected, marks a significant turning point that will shape the state's political trajectory in the coming years.

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"Tamil Nadu is a black swan event... It's a good thing that it happened. Just like the startups here, a rupture of the system has to happen at some point. The system got overloaded, and national parties were also not very bold in going beyond the Vindhyas and taking the bull by its horns. The weight was too much at the top, and Dravidian political parties and language model and national parties were also afraid that this was the way to go because you want to deviate from the norm, the regional parties, the so-called partners were with you, they thought you were taking the wrong route," he said. "Now we are there to go and clear it in the next 5-10 years. We will do the clearance..." said Annamalai.

Questions Feasibility of Vijay's Promises

Further, taking a dig at the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of the state, TVK's Vijay, Annamalai said that it will be seen in the next five years whether he will fulfil his every big promise. "A person who has done nine political meetings and a person who's a superstar on top of it, promising 2,500 rupees per vote on top of it, promising one sovereign gold on top of it, promising one gold one silk saree on top of it, promising agriculture loan waiver on top of it, promising everything. So it's a good thing that happened, but whether it's the right thing that happened, so that only five years later we will see, but it is important that very mature, established political parties can go inside and do the clearance five years from now, what is going to happen in Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said.

Historic Mandate Ends Decades-Long Dominance

This comes as the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Following the Victory, Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state.

Vijay's New Cabinet Sworn In

Along with Vijay, who secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member state Assembly, Governor Arlekar also administered the oath of office to the new Cabinet of Vijay that includes ministers 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, K G Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana and K T Prabhu.

CM Vijay Pledges 'New Era' of Governance

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice. "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers.

The actor-turned-politician stressed his humble roots and assured the public that he would remain committed to honest governance. "I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible," Vijay said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)