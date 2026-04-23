TVK's KA Sengottaiyan, after voting in Erode, asserted that only Thalapathy Vijay can transform Tamil Nadu into a global pioneer. He expressed confidence in TVK winning the elections and outlined his own development vision for his region.

In a high-stakes moment for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan cast his vote Thursday, declaring that only the leadership of Thalapathy Vijay can transform the state into a global pioneer.

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Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in his native village, Sengottaiyan said he had exercised his franchise and reiterated his support for TVK leader Thalapathy Vijay, describing him as the leader capable of bringing the change that people in Tamil Nadu desire. "I voted in my village. As for the TVK is the only leader who can create a change in Tamil Nadu that everyone wants Thalapathy Vijay. His vision is to make Tamil Nadu a pioneer state of India, like the Western countries," he said.

Sengottaiyan Outlines Vision for Erode

Outlining his own development vision for his region, Sengottaiyan said he hopes key demands are fulfilled, including dividing Erode district and making Gobichettipalayam a district capital. "I dream that two or three demands should be fulfilled as far as our area is concerned. Based on this dream, it is my long-standing dream to divide Tamil Nadu, especially the Erode district, into two and make Gobichettipalayam the capital. Similarly, an engineering college should be brought here on behalf of the political organisation. We are going to take steps to create a bypass."

Highlights Environmental Issues

Emphasising environmental concerns, he said drinking water protection remains a priority and warned against pollution, alleging that several regions in Tamil Nadu are facing environmental degradation and health issues like cancer due to lack of adequate political attention in the past.

'Law and Order Maintained'

Sengottaiyan further said law and order in his area has remained stable for decades, adding that there is no "katt panchayat" or illegal practices, and credited coordination between officials, public and youth for maintaining order. "Law and order are being implemented properly as far as our area is concerned. There is no katt panchayat or lottery. Law and order have been in place for 45 years. I am not the only one doing this; government officials, the public and the youth are all working together to carry out this work," Sengottaiyan added.

'Victory is Certain'

Claiming confidence in electoral success, he said the TVK is set to form the government in Tamil Nadu. "Victory is certain. The TVK leader will definitely rule Tamil Nadu tomorrow," he told media persons.

Tamil Nadu Elections: Polling in Progress

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 17.69 per cent at 9 am on Thursday. Tiruppur district recorded the highest turnout with 20.38% voting, while Chennai district registered a turnout of 16.51% and Erode recorded 19.55% turnout.

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. (ANI)