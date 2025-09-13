TVK Chief Vijay's tour in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2026 elections will cover numerous districts, concluding on December 20, likely in Madurai. Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, is expected to be his last before fully dedicating himself to politics.

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Saturday, September 13 began his statewide electoral campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in the Tiruchirappalli district. Vijay received an overwhelming welcome from fans, who greeted him with applause, cheers, and tokens of affection. Videos widely shared on social media show Vijay inside his vehicle, surrounded by security, acknowledging the massive crowd following his convoy. In one clip, a supporter can be seen handing over a rosary chain, which was initially stopped by a bodyguard. Spotting the gesture, Vijay personally reached out to accept the gift. In another moment, he tried on a pair of sunglasses offered by a fan, playfully seeking the crowd’s approval, earning a thunderous response. According to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) schedule, Vijay’s statewide campaign will span 98 days, running until December 20, with events lined up on Saturdays, except December 5, which falls on a Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Vijay's TVK Tamil Nadu Tour Schedule

Vijay's upcoming stops include Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai on September 20, Tiruvallur and North Chennai on September 27, and Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, and Erode on October 4 and 5. The following weeks will see him tour Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi on October 11; Kancheepuram, Vellore, and Ranipet on October 18; and South Chennai and Chengalpattu on October 25. In November, the actor-politician will cover Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Tirupattur; Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram; along with Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Cuddalore, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram. His campaign is scheduled to conclude on December 20, most likely in Madurai. Meanwhile, Vijay is awaiting the release of Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, which is expected to be his final film before he shifts his full focus to politics.



Ahead of his rally in Trichy, a TVK supporter had expressed confidence in Vijay's win in the upcoming elections. The TVK supporter told ANI, “We are seeing such a great celebrity (Vijay) for the first time in the city...We are very happy and we are waiting for the 2026 election. He should definitely win. We want a leader who understands youth. He should be the CM, and he will be the CM. We will all support him.” The city has been adorned with banners and flags featuring the cine-star turned politician.

TVK Issues Guidelines for Rally

Earlier, Party General Secretary Bussy Anand issued a statement outlining key guidelines for party cadres and the public to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the tour. The statement emphasised that cadres should not follow Vijay's vehicle on two-wheelers or other vehicles, and vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, elderly persons, school children, differently-abled individuals, and those with health issues, were requested to avoid attending the gatherings in person and instead watch the events live from home. Other instructions included avoiding bursting firecrackers or grand reception arrangements and parking vehicles without obstructing traffic or causing inconvenience to the public.



It also stated the importance of maintaining discipline, law, and order, refraining from any offensive speech or behaviour, and respecting safety zones around government/private buildings, EB posts, transformers, and statues. Ensuring a smooth passage for ambulances, students, women, elderly persons, and the general public during the events, as well as dispersing peacefully once the meeting concludes, is also included in the instructions. Additionally, following the High Court's directive not to erect unauthorised banners, arches, or flagpoles on highways or public roads is also included in the instructions. "Party cadres and the public must strictly follow these guidelines to ensure the success of our leader's people's tour and extend full cooperation to the district organisers," Anand said.

(With agency inputs)