The Delhi government will roll out comprehensive measures to improve health, hygiene, and infrastructure in schools. This includes sanitation upgrades, menstrual health support, vaccination data mapping, and a new grievance redressal toll-free number.

The Delhi government on Thursday announced a series of major initiatives aimed at improving health, hygiene, sanitation, and infrastructure facilities in schools across the national capital.

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According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the government said it will roll out comprehensive measures, including sanitation upgrades, menstrual health support systems, vaccination data mapping, and infrastructure strengthening in all schools.

Hygiene and Sanitation Measures

As part of the initiative, the government will ensure clean and well-maintained toilets across schools and conduct regular hygiene awareness programmes along with menstrual awareness campaigns for both boys and girls.

Menstrual Health Support

The statement further said that medical rooms and "Menstruation Corners" will be set up in all schools, where sanitary napkins, undergarments, and other essential supplies will be made available. The process of installing sanitary napkin vending machines in school washrooms will also be expedited.

Health Interventions and Grievance Redressal

On health-related interventions, the government will collect school-wise data on HPV vaccination and ensure participation of students from government schools in the "Hauslon Ki Udaan" (Flight of Aspirations) programme.

To strengthen grievance redressal, a toll-free number will soon be launched to enable students and parents to directly share complaints and suggestions with the government. The number will be prominently displayed on school walls and gates, the CMO said.

Infrastructure and Environmental Upgrades

In addition, the Delhi government will install RO water coolers in all schools. A large-scale tree plantation drive will also be conducted from June 5 to August, alongside efforts to whitewash school buildings and improve basic infrastructure facilities.

The CMO said these measures are aimed at creating a healthier, safer, and more supportive learning environment for students across Delhi schools.