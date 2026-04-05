TVK leader Adhav Arjuna claims a "very warm welcome" from the public, alleging the DMK is inactive and sidelining Kanimozhi. He expressed confidence in victory, citing strong support from women voters across Tamil Nadu for the upcoming elections.

TVK Claims Strong Public Support, Alleges DMK Inactivity

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Adhav Arjuna on Sunday claimed that TVK candidates are receiving a "very warm welcome" from the public across Tamil Nadu, while alleging that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is not actively engaging with voters ahead of upcoming elections. Arjuna stated that in several southern districts, rival candidates are reportedly unable to enter villages to seek votes, with locals reportedly asking them to leave.

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He highlighted that women voters, in particular, are showing strong support for the TVK and expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the state.

Allegations of Internal Power Struggle in DMK

Arjuna also alleged internal sidelining within the DMK, claiming that Kanimozhi is being sidelined in the party. He stated that she has not been given Assembly opportunities and is being discouraged from playing a role in regional politics. He further asserted that Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with MK Stalin's son-in-law, is attempting to consolidate power within the party, leading to the marginalisation of key leaders.

Potential Political Shifts and Alliance Criticism

The TVK leader further claimed that leaders from the Indian National Congress are reportedly in touch with TVK, signalling potential shifts in political alignments. He also criticised alliances with the DMK, citing the example of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is contesting in four Assembly constituencies under the DMK's Rising Sun symbol.

TVK Contests Puducherry Assembly Elections

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting independently in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly general elections scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes on May 4. It aims to challenge the incumbent All India NR Congress (AINRC), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The current 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is scheduled to complete its term on June 15.

2021 Puducherry Election Results

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress each won six seats. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

2016 Puducherry Election Results

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)