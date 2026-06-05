Congress MP Karti Chidambaram called K Annamalai's resignation from the BJP 'inevitable', stating the party has limited acceptance in Tamil Nadu and is not the right vehicle for anyone who wants to move ahead in state politics.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Friday described the resignation of K Annamalai from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an 'inevitable' outcome for anyone seeking a viable political future in Tamil Nadu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

His remarks came after former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership earlier today.

Chidambaram: Annamalai's Exit Was 'Inevitable'

Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram said Annamalai's exit was not unexpected and had been anticipated for some time. "See, this is something which was in the offing for a long time. Annamalai has realised something which I have always known--that the BJP has very limited acceptance and purchase in Tamil Nadu. And if somebody wants to move ahead in politics, the BJP is not the right vehicle," Chidambaram said.

Describing the move as a significant decision, the Congress leader said Annamalai had taken several years to arrive at that conclusion. "It has taken Annamalai five to six years to realise that. It's a gutsy move; I wish him well," he added.

Annamalai's Political Origins

The Congress MP further suggested that Annamalai's entry into politics was influenced by expectations surrounding actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who ultimately did not launch a political party. "I think he joined the BJP only because Mr Rajinikanth did not form a party, and Mr Annamalai doesn't come from the Sangh Parivar--he's not from the RSS, and he's not an ideologue in the Hindutva sense. He was only a lateral entrant to the party," he said.

Chidambaram also said that the former IPS officer had achieved limited success within the BJP during his political journey and had now concluded that the party's prospects in Tamil Nadu were constrained. "After five years, he has realised that this party has no future in Tamil Nadu, and he himself has had very little success within the party," he said.

Annamalai Clarifies Resignation Timeline

Annamalai said he had informed the party about his decision earlier, but was asked to continue till the assembly elections were over, adding that he completed his responsibilities before stepping down.

Addressing the timeline of his decision, Annamalai clarified that his resignation was not a reactive or sudden move.

Annamalai highlighted that his decision to step down was managed in consultation with the party high command, who requested he remain in his role until the conclusion of the recent election cycle. (ANI)