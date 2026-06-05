Gujarat State School Textbook Board is distributing textbooks on a 'war-footing basis'. Despite a 3-month delay in paper import due to legal and global issues, officials assure timely delivery and no increase in textbook prices for the new session.

Gujarat State School Textbook Board Acting Chairman Manubhai Pavara on Friday said the textbook distribution process for the new academic session is underway on a "war-footing basis" to ensure timely delivery of textbooks across all mediums--from primary to higher secondary levels in schools affiliated with the Gujarat Board--are delivered to students within the stipulated timeframe.

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According to a press release by Gujarat CMO, Pavara said the process is being carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Rivaba Jadeja.

Production Delayed by Unavoidable Challenges

Providing further details, Chairman Manubhai stated that in the current academic year, new subjects have been introduced in the interest of students, and the textbook production process was initiated on time. However, due to certain unavoidable legal proceedings, including court cases, and the adverse global situation arising from conflicts between countries such as Iran, there was an unexpected delay of approximately two and a half to three months in the import of paper. Despite these challenges, the entire team of the Board is working around the clock to ensure that students' education is not affected in any way, overcoming all international and legal constraints.

Importantly, even in the face of these unforeseen global disruptions, there has been no increase in textbook prices, ensuring that parents are not subjected to any additional financial burden, as assured by Chairman Pavara to the citizens and parents of the State.

Distribution Status and Planning

Explaining the current status of textbook distribution and outlining future robust planning, Chairman Manubhai stated that priced textbooks for private and non-granted schools in the State have already been supplied to distributors on time and are now being made available to students. The release further stated that for government primary schools, all textbooks are being ensured to reach the taluka level free of cost before the upcoming "Shala Praveshotsav," through detailed micro-planning by the administration.

Additionally, various government agencies are working in close coordination to ensure the swift delivery of textbooks to government and grant secondary and higher secondary schools as well.

Digital Backup to Prevent Disruption

Reassuring parents and students, Chairman Manubhai stated that even if there is a slight delay in the physical delivery of textbooks due to geographical challenges or unforeseen circumstances in remote areas, the learning process will not be disrupted. For this purpose, the Board has proactively developed an advanced 'digital backup' system. All textbooks across different mediums have been made available in digital format as e-books on the official website, the release informed.

At the beginning of the academic session, teachers and students will be able to directly download chapters from the website without any difficulty and use them as a reference for teaching and learning, it said. The State Government and the Textbook Board remain highly sensitive and committed to the bright future and educational welfare of every student. Chairman Manubhai Pawara stated that even in the most adverse circumstances, the Board continues to remain dedicated to ensuring that educational facilities reach every child, the release added. (ANI)