TMC leader Madan Mitra dismissed claims by rebel leaders of support from 20 MPs, asserting the party mandate belongs to Mamata Banerjee. He dared defectors to resign, face the electorate again, and prove their popularity before he would salute them.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on Friday dismissed claims by rebel party leaders that they enjoy the support of over 20 MPs, asserting that the party's mandate belongs to Mamata Banerjee and daring the defectors to test their popularity by facing the electorate once more.

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Addressing the media upon arriving at party chairperson Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata, Mitra questioned the legitimacy of the rebellion and the political standing of those leaving the party: "They can say that even the entire party is with them. 2.30 crore people voted in the name of Mamata Banerjee. Is there anyone among those who are going away, who can resign, go to his constituency and say that they want to contest the election once again? If someone wins after that, I will salute them," Mitra said.

Deepening Crisis in TMC

His remarks come amid the deepening crisis within the Trinamool Congress, with two expelled MLAs - Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha - claiming support of two-thirds of party legislators.

Mitra's arrival coincided with that of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, as both leaders gathered at Mamata Banerjee's residence for a crucial meeting. When pressed for information regarding the agenda, including potential internal organisational shifts, Mitra maintained that the party chairperson would address the specifics. "Mamata Banerjee is the chairperson of the party. She will give you the details on the subject of the meeting," he added.

Mitra on Senior Leader's Resignation

The meeting comes amid significant strain within the party, highlighted by the resignation of senior leader Firhad Hakim from his post as Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the departure of a long-time associate, Mitra expressed his personal dismay: "It feels bad. He is my friend, he is like a brother. We worked together for so long. Anything can happen in this world. There is nothing in this world that cannot happen," he said. (ANI)