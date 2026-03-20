Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar ordered a CID probe into the custodial death of a 50-year-old man at a Tumakuru police station. The man died during interrogation, sparking protests from villagers who alleged foul play by the police.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar ordered a CID investigation into the custodial death of a 50-year-old man at Huliyaru police station in Tumakuru district, with authorities awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the case of death.

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The deceased, identified as Kantaraju from Yalanadu village, died at around 1:30 am during police interrogation after being brought to the station on suspicion of involvement in gambling. His body has been sent to the Tumakuru District Hospital morgue, where a post-mortem examination is scheduled.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwar said, "The death occurred yesterday during interrogation, and the exact cause is currently unknown. I have ordered an investigation, specifically a CID probe. The CID investigation will determine whether any physical assault took place. The post-mortem report will also clarify the cause. The CID will examine all aspects of the incident and submit a report. If it is proven that an assault occurred, strict action will be taken against those responsible."

Villagers Protest, Demand Accountability

Following the death, villagers staged a protest at the police station, alleging it to be a case of custodial death. The protest involved placing the body inside the premises, demanding accountability from the authorities.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok Ashok KV assured that action will be taken against any police personnel found responsible. Former minister JC Madhuswamy also intervened, after which family members and villagers agreed to allow the post-mortem to proceed.

Police deployment has been increased in Huliyaru police station limits and Yalanadu village as a precautionary measure to prevent further unrest.

Separate Tumakuru Accident Involving Police

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in February, at least two people were killed in a collision involving three vehicles near Banavar Rice Mill in Tumakuru taluk.

According to Tumakuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok K V, CPI Ramakrishna of Tumakuru Sen Police Station sustained head injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at Siddaganga Hospital in Tumakuru.

SP Ashok said, "CPI Ramakrishna of Tumakuru Sen Police Station sustained head injuries in the accident near Banavar on the Tumkur-Kunigal road. He is undergoing treatment at Siddaganga Hospital in Tumkur."

SP Ashok K V also visited the accident site to assess the situation. PSI Naveen Kumar, along with staff from Hebburu Police Station, has registered a case in connection with the incident. (ANI)

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