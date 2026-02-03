YSRCP's Devineni Avinash accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of spreading lies about animal fat in TTD laddus, citing a CBI report. He filed a police complaint over the false claims and attacks on YSRCP leaders' homes, blaming the TDP.

NTR District YSRCP President Devineni Avinash alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had spread falsehoods by claiming that animal fat was mixed in the TTD prasadam. Devineni Avinash has filed a complaint at the Machavaram Police Station, demanding that cases be registered against those who attacked the houses of YSRCP leaders and those who are spreading false propaganda about the TTD laddu prasadam.

Allegations of False Propaganda and Attacks

"Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan together made baseless allegations against Jagan Mohan Reddy in the TTD prasadam row. The truth has now emerged in the CBI report. It has become clear to the public that the coalition leaders' claims were blatant lies. As part of diversion politics, an attack was carried out on the house of Ambati Rambabu," Devineni Avinash said.

TDP Leaders Blamed for Violence

He alleged that TDP leaders attacked the house using sticks and iron rods. They even set the house on fire without any concern that women were inside.

"Similarly, an unjust attack was carried out on the house of Jogi Ramesh as well. The attack on Jogi Ramesh's house took place under the leadership of Nara Lokesh and MP Kesineni Chinni. A culture of petrol bombs has been introduced in Vijayawada. The MP is now speaking as if he is innocent. It is our misfortune that a person like Chinni is serving as an MP. Many great leaders have represented Vijayawada as Members of Parliament in the past," Devineni Avinash further said.

Demands for Apology, Accusations Against Police

He said that all those who carried out the attacks are close associates of Chandrababu Naidu and Kesineni Chinni. They attacked only because they were given assurance and protection. Such a despicable culture has never been seen before. "Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan must immediately offer a public apology for spreading falsehoods about the laddu prasadam. The police colluded with TDP goons and facilitated the attacks. The police system has completely deteriorated. On Sunday, while allegedly conducting counselling sessions for rowdy-sheeters, the police handed them over to TDP leaders and enabled them to carry out attacks," he said.

Warning of Future Retaliation

He said that if the police truly believe in the uniform they wear, they should parade those responsible for the attacks on the main roads and arrest them.

"Remember, there are only three more years left; after that, everything will be in our hands. We know how to respond if coalition leaders cross the line -- a return gift will definitely be given. We will not spare police officers even after they retire. People want the development and welfare delivered by Jagan Mohan Reddy," Devineni Avinash further added.

'Bihar-like Situation' in Andhra, Says YSRCP Leader

He alleged that whenever the TDP is in power, call money scams, murders, illegal activities, and rackets take place. "When the YSRCP comes back to power, we will set everyone straight. After being caught red-handed like thieves in the TTD laddu issue, coalition leaders do not know what to do. Pawan Kalyan is deliberately provoking party cadres. Coalition leaders must understand that people are no longer in a position to believe them," Devineni said.

He further said that the current situation in Andhra Pradesh resembles what Bihar was in the past. Although the police can clearly see who carried out the attacks, they are unable or unwilling to take any action. (ANI)