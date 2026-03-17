Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 1,185 crore for a major infrastructure upgrade in South Gujarat. The project aims to boost tourism by widening and strengthening roads connecting key destinations like Saputara and the Dandi Heritage Route.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday approved a major infrastructure push to boost tourism in South Gujarat, with an allocation of around Rs 1,185 crore for widening and upgrading roads connecting key tourist destinations across multiple districts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release, the funds have been sanctioned under Phase-1 of the Surat Economic Region (SER) plan and will be utilised for road development works in Surat, Navsari, Tapi, Valsad and Dang districts. A significant portion of the allocation will focus on improving connectivity to eco-tourism sites, including the historic Ahmedabad-Dandi Heritage Route and Parsi Tourism Circuit. The initiative aims to make travel to scenic forests, coastal areas and pilgrimage destinations in South Gujarat faster and more convenient, especially for residents of cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat planning weekend travel.

Gujarat's Growing Prominence in National Tourism

Under the project, several roads will be widened and strengthened, with select stretches being upgraded to four-lane and six-lane highways. Bypass roads will also be constructed in certain towns to ease congestion and improve traffic flow. Highlighting the broader tourism scenario, the release noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's tourism sector has witnessed strong growth. In 2024, foreign tourist arrivals reached 99.5 lakh, while total international tourist visits rose to 2.05 crore, marking a 14.85 per cent increase over pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Amid this growth, Gujarat has emerged as the third most visited state by foreign tourists, reflecting its increasing prominence on the global tourism map.

Key Road Development Projects

As part of the infrastructure push, the Mora-Suvali Beach Road in Surat will be upgraded to a four-lane road to improve access to Suvali Beach, which has emerged as a key tourist attraction. The Ahmedabad-Dandi Heritage Route will also be widened to facilitate smoother travel along the historic path of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March.

In the Valsad district, the coastal highway connecting Sanjan and Daman will be expanded, including the construction of a causeway near the Kolak River.

In Dang district, the Waghai-Ahwa state highway will be converted into a four-lane road, improving access to tourist and religious destinations such as Saputara, Shabari Dham and Pampa Sarovar.

Additionally, the Chikhli-Khergam-Dharampur road will be widened to enhance connectivity to Dharampur and nearby hill stations like Wilson Hills.

Boosting Eco-Tourism and Local Employment

Officials said improved infrastructure will boost tourist footfall at eco-tourism sites such as Vansda National Park, Purna Wildlife Sanctuary and Gira Waterfall, while also generating employment opportunities for local communities. The government said the initiative will strengthen regional development and further promote Gujarat as a key tourism destination in India.