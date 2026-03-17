K Kavitha urged the Telangana govt to cooperate with a committee assessing house demolitions in Khammam. She demanded homes for the affected and access to officials for the committee. This comes amid BRS allegations that 1,000 homes were razed.

Kavitha Demands Govt Cooperation

Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday urged the state government to fully cooperate with a committee assessing the impact of house demolitions in Khammam's Velugumatla area. She emphasised the need to provide homes to affected families and demanded that officials facilitate appointments with the Collector and other authorities to address humanitarian concerns.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha said, "Both Telangana Jagruthi and DSP (Dharmasamaj Party) have fought to ensure that the government provides homes to more than half of the people. But then, this entire process must reach a logical conclusion. Meanwhile, a group of concerned citizens have consulted us. We have consulted them."

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"And then the idea of going to Khammam and understanding more important humanitarian issues...we hope and demand that the government fully cooperate with this committee and ensure they get all the necessary appointments with the Collector, Joint Collector, Commissioner, etc., so that the damage caused to these poor people can be assessed," she said.

BRS Alleges Large-Scale Atrocities

The criticism comes in the wake of house demolitions in Khammam's Velugumatla area, where Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has alleged that houses belonging to nearly 1,000 families were demolished allegedly for the benefit of benamis of three ministers.

KTR has alleged that the Congress government is committing large-scale atrocities across the state, citing incidents such as the actions of HYDRA in Hyderabad, issues involving the disabled in Mahabubnagar, and house demolitions in Lagacharla and Khammam.

Opposition Demands House Site Pattas

The opposition parties have demanded that the state government provide house site pattas to every family whose homes were demolished anywhere in the state.

Scathing Attack on Rahul Gandhi

On March 12, K Kavitha also launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the demolition of houses in Khammam, questioning how the state government dared to enter private property and evict poor people. She demanded that the Congress government resign and ask for forgiveness from the people of Telangana. (ANI)