TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai condemned AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam's controversial remarks about CM MK Stalin and actress Nayanthara, calling them unacceptable, derogatory, and demanded a public apology for the objectifying comments.

Congress Condemns 'Unacceptable' Remarks

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday strongly condemned the former AIADMK minister and Rajya Sabha member CV Shanmugam's remarks made regarding Chief Minister MK Stalin and actress Nayanthara during a protest against the ruling DMK government. He said political leaders "must understand the impact" of their words on society and conduct themselves with responsibility.

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Speaking to ANI here, Selvaperunthagai added that Shanmugam's comments were "completely unacceptable".

"As a public representative holding a responsible position, it is completely unacceptable to make such low and offensive remarks that hurt the dignity of women. It is particularly distressing that such derogatory statements were made even on a platform where women's safety was being discussed," he added.

Criticising the mindset behind such statements, He further added that such "comments reflect a mindset that objectifies women" and also set a wrong example in society.

Selvaperunthagai also pointed out that despite the court having already strongly reprimanded Shanmugam for his defamatory and indecent speech, there appeared to be no change in his approach.

"Political leaders must understand the impact of their words on society and conduct themselves with responsibility and decency," he added. The Tamil Nadu Congress chief urged Shanmugam to "immediately issue a public apology for his remarks and to refrain from making such statements in the future." "It is everyone's responsibility to build a society where the dignity and safety of women are protected," he added.

Context of the AIADMK Protest

The remark was made today during a protest led by CV Shanmugam, held by the National Democratic Alliance, condemning the DMK government for failing to control the ongoing incidents of sexual assault, deterioration of law and order, and the spread of drug abuse in the state.

The Controversial Statement

During the protest, former minister CV Shanmugam made a controversial remark, saying, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu asks people to share their dreams. If I say I want actress Nayanthara, will he give her to me?"

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Polls

The political temperature in Tamil Nadu heightened as the state will go to the assembly polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.