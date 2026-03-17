AIADMK's CV Shanmugam faces backlash from DMK leaders and the South Indian Film Artistes Association for his "disgusting" remarks on actress Nayanthara. Critics demand a public apology and call his comments derogatory and lacking humanity.

DMK leaders on Tuesday slammed AIADMK parliamentarian CV Shanmugam over his "disgusting remarks" on actress Nayanthara, saying that former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami should take action against him. They demanded an apology from Shanmugam.

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DMK Leaders Condemn Remarks

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said it is not the first time that Shanmugam has made "derogatory remarks" concerning women. "It's a disgusting statement made by CV Shanmugam. He has to make a public apology... This is not the first time he has made such derogatory comments concerning women... Edappadi Palaniswami should take action against him," he said.

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian also slammed Shanmugam over his controversial remarks saying these lack both political ethics and basic humanity. "It is highly condemnable that a senior leader of AIADMK has spoken in an uncivilized manner without political ethics and basic human compassion. Politics that degrades women and disrespects womanhood will never be acceptable in any era. It is the need of the times for the people to completely reject such politics," she said in a post on X in Tamil.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan said the remarks show the "cheap mindset" of the AIADMK leader. "That shows the cheap mindset of the person. They should not insult women... It is absolutely wrong, and they should not have spoken like that. That is highly condemnable. CV Shanmugam is known for his condemnable speeches," Elangovan said.

Shanmugam's Controversial Statement

Shanmugam made the controversial remarks in Villupuram district during a protest by the National Democratic Alliance condemning the DMK government for "failing to control the ongoing incidents of sexual assault, deterioration of law and order, and the spread of drug abuse in Tamil Nadu". Shanmugam, who sought to target Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, made the controversial remarks against Nayanthara. "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu asks people to share their dreams. If I say I want actress Nayanthara, will he give her to me? If some one asks that his dream to marry Nayanthara will be fullfill it?" he reportedly said.

Film Fraternity Demands Apology

South Indian Film Artistes Association also slammed Shanmugam and wrote a letter to him over his remarks on actress Nayanthara "We have come across the extremely derogatory and shameful video of your recent speech... Unfortunately, you abandoned parliamentary decorum and made highly objectionable remarks over a public address system, dragging our colleague, actress Nayanthara, into your speech... Is this what your ideology teaches? Were you guided to speak this way by your leaders, or do they endorse such remarks? Because you still hold the respect accorded to a representative elected by the people, we, the members of the film fraternity, collectively and with one voice, demand an apology from you. We also seek your assurance that you will not, in the future, speak disrespectfully about women associated with our industry..." the letter said. (ANI)