Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Barma credited the party's TTAADC election win to the people, calling it a reply from the poor. The party swept the polls winning 24 of 28 seats, while the BJP, which won 4, accepted the mandate.

Tipra Motha Party Founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma on Friday credited the party's victory in the General Election of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to the people, community and the state. Speaking with ANI, Barma expressed pride over the victory of his small party against big political opponents and called it a reply from the poor people of Tripura. He further assured committment to fighting for the indigenous people's cause.

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"This victory is not mine. It is the victory of the people. And it also gives a sense, a clear message. This is not a victory for me. It is a victory for my people, our community and the state. It also gives a strong message that even if you are a small party, if we remain committed to our people and the rights of the next generation, no matter how big the opponents are, how much money they have, how much administrative power they have, if we remain committed to the indigenous people's cause, we will win. And today, the poor people of Tripura have replied by giving us this huge mandate. And this mandate is just an indicator of how we should move ahead and ensure that our next generation is protected by giving them constitutional rights," he said.

TTAADC Election Results

His remarks come as the Tipra Motha Party swept the TTAADC elections, winning 24 of the 28 seats, while the BJP managed to hold on to 4 seats. TMP contested all 28 seats and polled a total of 4,57,943 votes across the council area. BJP also contested all 28 seats, securing 2,18,072 votes. No other party, including CPI(M), INC, IPFT, managed to secure even a single seat, and independents were all shut out.

CM Manik Saha Reacts to Results

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude towards the party members and the public for their support during the elections. Extending best wishes to TMP for their huge victory, Saha recognised the results as a learning opportunity to "come back stronger." He affirmed the party's commitment to "development and unity." "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the Karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ADC elections for their courage, hard work, and dedication. Congratulations to all the winners, and warm wishes to the Tipra Motha Party on their success. While we accept the people's mandate with humility, we see this as an opportunity to learn and come back stronger. I sincerely thank all our karyakartas for their tireless efforts. Taking the message of the lotus to every household is a proud achievement. Our commitment to development, unity, and the people remains unwavering. We will continue to move forward with greater strength and determination," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

'Unity Has Won': TMP Candidate

On the other hand, TMP candidate Runeil Debbarma, who won from 14-Bodhjungnagar-Wakkinagar, expressed pride and elation and called it the victory of "unity." "From the beginning when the campaign started, since then I was saying that no power could stop Tipra Motha Party, Bubagra, Maharaja, any power, any power can't stop and Tipra Motha Party will win, Bubagra will win. So today on the counting day, on 17th April, Tipra Motha Party has won, Bubagra has won, Tiprasa has won and unity has won. So no one can stop the power of unity, unity Tiprasa unity has won and in the future also, by staying united, our demand which we were not getting for 70-80 years, we will get it, we will get it with 'Thansa', we will get it under Bubagra's leadership. We will get it within Tipra Motha Party," he said.

About the TTAADC Elections

The polling for the TTAADC elections was conducted on April 12. The contest featured 173 candidates, of which 165 were male, and eight were female.

The TTAADC enjoys a unique position under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which provides it with significant autonomy in governing the tribal regions of Tripura. This framework enables the Council to oversee matters related to the protection of indigenous customs, local governance, and economic advancement in these areas. With wide-ranging administrative and legislative powers, the TTAADC plays a crucial role in guiding development initiatives, improving infrastructure, promoting education, and safeguarding cultural heritage. Its functioning ensures that the indigenous communities of Tripura can progress socio-economically while preserving their distinct identity, making it a vital institution for self-governance and community welfare in the region. (ANI)