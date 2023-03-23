Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Truth is my God': Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi after conviction in 'Modi surname' case

    The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname" remark during an election rally in Karnataka in ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    Truth is my God': Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi after conviction in 'Modi surname' case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (March 23) quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet about truth and non-violence after a court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case connected to his "Modi surname" remarks.

    "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it. -- Mahatma Gandhi," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi soon after the court verdict.

    Also read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in 'Modi surname' remark case

    Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress took to Twitter and said, "Shri Rahul Gandhi ji is a soldier of truth and did not apologize for telling the truth but chose punishment! Every worker will stand till the last breath in support of Mr Rahul Gandhi, the sentinel of truth!"

    Reacting to the verdict, his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took to social media and wrote: "My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. Have lived speaking the truth, will continue to speak the truth. Will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country."

    The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname" remark during an election rally in Karnataka in ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said.

    The court sentenced Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with criminal defamation, Mangukiya said. Gandhi was present in the court when it pronounced its verdict.

    Also read: Pro-Khalistan Preacher Amritpal Singh seen on cart with bike in new photo; wife, mother questioned

    The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged 'how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?' remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

    The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019 during Lok Sabha poll campaigning.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Disagree with court decision AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing

    'Disagree with court decision...' AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing

    Revolutionary heroes legacy appropriated by communal elements with no stake in freedom struggle: Kerala CM on Shaheed Diwas 2023 ANR

    Revolutionary heroes' legacy appropriated by communal elements with no stake in freedom struggle: Kerala CM

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin moves Bill to ban online gambling; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin moves Bill to ban online gambling; check details

    Mini library to dining restaurant Check out Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train features other details gcw

    Mini library to dining restaurant: Check out Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train features, other details

    Modi surname' remark: Surat court holds Rahul Gandhi guilty in criminal defamation case AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in 'Modi surname' remark case

    Recent Stories

    2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch may get fully electric i5 variant here is what we know gcw

    2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch, may get fully-electric i5 variant

    Disagree with court decision AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing

    'Disagree with court decision...' AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH-ayh

    Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH

    Beethoven DNA analysis genome map Locks of hair reveals details into German composer cause of death centuries later snt

    Beethoven's DNA analysis: Locks of hair reveals details into cause of death centuries later

    PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab Board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule - adt

    PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon