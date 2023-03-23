Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Surat court holds Rahul Gandhi guilty in 'Modi surname' remark case

    According to reports, the case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

    Modi surname' remark: Surat court holds Rahul Gandhi guilty in criminal defamation case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    A Surat court on Thursday (March 23) held Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi guilty in a 2019 defamation case for his alleged 'Modi surname' remark during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign. 

    The Wayanad MP reached Surat this morning after the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma had concluded hearing final arguments from both sides last week and set March 23 to pronounce the judgment in the four-year-old defamation case. 

    Also read: Kozhikode Medical College sexual assault case: Victim being forced to withdraw complaint?

    According to reports, the case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

    The Wayanad MP made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Also read: Pro-Khalistan Preacher Amritpal Singh seen on cart with bike in new photo; wife, mother questioned

    In his complaint, the BJP MLA alleged that Gandhi while addressing the poll rally in 2019, defamed the entire Modi community by purportedly saying, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Modi was a minister in the first tenure of the Bhupendra Patel government.

    A case was registered against the Congress leader under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation).

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kozhikode Medical College sexual assault case: Victim being forced to withdraw complaint ANR

    Kozhikode Medical College sexual assault case: Victim being forced to withdraw complaint?

    Breaking the norm, women to read Taraweeh in Mumbai mosque during Ramadan

    Ramadan 2023: Breaking the norm, women to read Taraweeh in Mumbai mosque

    Life devoted to the upliftment of poor PM Modi mourns demise of Archbishop Mar Joseph Powathil ANR

    'Life devoted to the upliftment of poor...' PM Modi mourns demise of Archbishop Mar Joseph Powathil

    Pro Khalistan Preacher Amritpal Singh seen on cart with bike in new photo; wife, mother questioned AJR

    Pro-Khalistan Preacher Amritpal Singh seen on cart with bike in new photo; wife, mother questioned

    Manufacturing licence of Noida-based pharma firm, linked to death of 18 kids in Uzbekistan, cancelled

    Manufacturing licence of Noida-based pharma firm, linked to death of 18 kids in Uzbekistan, cancelled

    Recent Stories

    Kozhikode Medical College sexual assault case: Victim being forced to withdraw complaint ANR

    Kozhikode Medical College sexual assault case: Victim being forced to withdraw complaint?

    What makes Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds special different from Nothing Ear 1 gcw

    What makes Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds special?

    Breaking the norm, women to read Taraweeh in Mumbai mosque during Ramadan

    Ramadan 2023: Breaking the norm, women to read Taraweeh in Mumbai mosque

    Kangana Ranaut's 36th birthday: Actress apologises to people she has hurt (WATCH) RBA

    Kangana Ranaut's 36th birthday: Actress apologises to people she has hurt (WATCH)

    US allows tourists to apply for jobs while on temporary visa; check details AJR

    US allows tourists to apply for jobs while on temporary visa; check details

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon