Pro-Khalistan Preacher Amritpal Singh seen on cart with bike in new photo; wife, mother questioned

On Wednesday, the Punjab Police claimed that the bike on which Amritpal Singh fled was recovered near a canal in Jalandhar. CCTV footage obtained by the Punjab Police has shown his close aid Papalpreet driving the motorcycle with Amritpal riding the pillion.

In a recent development, a fresh image of the fugitive pro-Khalistan preacher, Amritpal Singh has surfaced on social media, showing him fleeing on a motorized cart with his bike and one of his close aides who drove it. However, it is still not clear whether the bike ran out of fuel or developed some fault.

On Wednesday, the Punjab Police claimed that the bike on which Amritpal Singh fled was recovered near a canal in Jalandhar. CCTV footage obtained by the Punjab Police has shown his close aid Papalpreet driving the motorcycle with Amritpal riding the pillion.

Also read: Manufacturing licence of Noida-based pharma firm, linked to death of 18 kids in Uzbekistan, cancelled

Meanwhile, a fresh FIR has been filed against the pro-Khalistan preacher for extortion and rioting following a complaint by the 'granthi' of a gurdwara in Jalandhar where the latter changed his clothes and fled on a bike to escape the police crackdown on his outfit.

Police said the fugitive spent around 45 minutes at a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village. Ranjit Singh, the granthi (Sikh priest), said in his complaint with police that the Waris Punjab De chief and his three aides entered the gurdwara and demanded clothes of his son at gunpoint to change his appearance.

The priest said Amritpal Singh threatened to kill him and his family when he refused to give clothes. They were carrying a pistol and .315 bore rifle, said Ranjit Singh.

Also read: Two passengers from IndiGo flight held for unruly behaviour after drinking on board Dubai-Mumbai flight

Following the complaint, police have registered a case against the radical preacher and four of his unidentified aides under various IPC sections including 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 (rioting) and also under the Arms Act at Shahkot police station in Jalandhar.

A police team has reached Jallupur Khera, Amritpal Singh's native village in Amritsar, where they met some of the preacher's family members. The team included two deputy superintendents of police rank officers. The team is believed to have questioned the family members in connection with the Amritpal Singh case.

Police said he was initially in his Mercedes vehicle but later switched to a Brezza SUV. In a photo that appeared on social media, he was seen riding a pillion on a bike wearing a pink turban and black goggles, suggesting that he tried to change his appearance to get away from the eyes of the police.