Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta called women's contribution "historic" at an event in Rohini. He also launched a drive to plant 10,000 trees, attended the Bal Sanskar Shivir valedictory, and discussed Dr Shobha Vijender's book.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said that women's contribution to nation-building and organisational development has been "extraordinary and historic", while addressing the valedictory function of Bal Sanskar Shivir-2026, the Sampurna Mahila Haat, and the introduction and review programme of Dr Shobha Vijender's book Shatayu Sangh aur Mahila Sehbhagita in Rohini.

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Pledge to Plant 10,000 Trees in Rohini

According to a press release, the speaker called for the plantation of trees in Rohini, stating, "Let us all resolve to make Rohini cleaner, healthier and greener. Together, we have resolved to plant 10,000 trees across our constituency this year and nurture them into full-grown trees."

The programme was attended by Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, newly elected Member of the Rajya Sabha, Shobha Vijender, Founder of Sampurna, office-bearers of Sampurna, women entrepreneurs, participants of the Bal Sanskar Shivir, distinguished guests and a large gathering of residents.

As per the release, calling upon citizens to transform environmental conservation into a collective public movement, Gupta urged every resident of Rohini to actively participate in the plantation drive and ensure that every sapling planted is nurtured into a full-grown tree.

Announcing a target of planting 10,000 trees across the constituency during the year, he said that as these saplings grow into flowering and fruit-bearing trees, they would remind people that they had been planted by their own hands.

Further, welcoming Sharda on his election to the Rajya Sabha, Gupta said it was a matter of good fortune that one of his first public engagements after assuming office was among the women of Sampurna in Rohini.

Valedictory Function of Bal Sanskar Shivir

As per the release, addressing the valedictory function of Bal Sanskar Shivir-2026, Gupta said the camp had imparted far more than memories to the participating children. It had instilled values, discipline and cultural awareness that would remain with them throughout their lives.

Appreciating the commitment of the children, teachers and volunteers, Gupta noted that despite Delhi's intense summer temperatures of 45 to 48 degrees Celsius, participants attended the camp every day with remarkable enthusiasm and eagerly looked forward to its activities. Their dedication, he said, reflected the success of the initiative and the tireless efforts of the Sampurna organisation.

Book Chronicles Women's Historic Contribution

Referring to Shobha Vijender's book Shatayu Sangh aur Mahila Sehbhagita, Gupta said it chronicles the contribution of women to organisational and social life over the past hundred years.

He observed that women had, through their dedication, hard work and intellectual leadership, not merely participated in organisational work but had played a decisive role in strengthening and making it more successful. Describing their contribution as extraordinary and historic, he said the book documents, through lived experiences, the invaluable role of women in organisational and social development.

Gupta further observed that the philosophy of the Sangh does not distinguish between men and women but inspires mothers and sisters to move forward shoulder to shoulder in the service of society, said the release. He remarked that when an individual becomes a swayamsevak, it is not the individual alone but the entire family that becomes associated with the spirit of service, with every member contributing in his or her own way towards organisational and social work.

The programme featured the Sampurna Mahila Haat, including an exhibition-cum-sale of products prepared by women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups, the introduction and review of Shobha Vijender's book Shatayu Sangh aur Mahila Sehbhagita, and a discussion on the role of women in social organisations and society.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of participants of Bal Sanskar Shivir-2026, trainers and women entrepreneurs. (ANI)