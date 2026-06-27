Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway has launched 'Punctuality BZA,' an in-house Android app for real-time train monitoring. Considered a first in Indian Railways, it allows officers to track train movements and punctuality seamlessly.

Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway (SCoR) has developed and launched "Punctuality BZA", an Android-based mobile application for real-time monitoring of coaching train punctuality, which the Railways said is the first-ever internal application of its kind in Indian Railways.

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Developed entirely in-house by the Vijayawada Division, the mobile-first application enables operating officers and controllers to monitor train movements seamlessly from anywhere, eliminating dependence on desktop-based systems and overcoming the limitations of the conventional ICMS web portal, which requires navigation through multiple screens and repeated OTP-based authentication.

Key Features and Benefits

The application integrates all critical operational information into a single, user-friendly dashboard, providing section-wise train status, Late Train Monitoring (LTM), Punctuality Assessment Module (PAM) statistics, identification of lost trains and automated notifications for trains delayed by more than 15 minutes on a single dashboard. This real-time monitoring capability enhances situational awareness, facilitates quicker decision-making and enables prompt corrective action for improving punctuality.

Integration with LTM BZA

The application has also been integrated with "LTM BZA", another in-house application that automates train run documentation for Train Managers using GPS-enabled technology. LTM BZA automatically records train arrivals, departures, speeds and movement data while generating detention reports and LTM summaries. In case of detention, Train Managers can record the reason through the application, which is reflected instantly on the Punctuality BZA dashboard, enabling controllers to analyse delays in real time.

Commitment to Digital Innovation

Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, Mohit Sonakiya, said the applications represent the division's commitment to using technology for efficient train operations. "Digital innovation is transforming the way railway operations are monitored and managed. The development of Punctuality BZA and LTM BZA reflects Vijayawada Division's commitment to leveraging technology for smarter, faster and more efficient train operations. These applications provide our officers with real-time operational intelligence, enabling quicker interventions and data-driven decision-making while allowing field staff to devote greater attention to safety and passenger service. This initiative is another step towards achieving higher standards of punctuality, reliability and operational excellence," he said.

The successful development of these innovative applications underscores Vijayawada Division's continued commitment to adopting indigenous digital solutions that enhance operational efficiency, strengthen coordination and set new benchmarks for train punctuality. (ANI)