India is unlikely to stop buying cheap Russian oil despite threats from US President Donald Trump. The government says it will keep choosing affordable energy for Indian consumers, based on national interest and market logic.

US President Donald Trump again made headlines on Monday. This time, he warned that India will have to pay a higher tariff for buying large amounts of oil from Russia. But will this change India's energy policy? Not likely. India depends on affordable oil to keep prices low at home. And for now, Russian oil is cheaper than oil from anywhere else. Read on to know why India is not going to stop buying from Russia, even if Trump gets tougher.

Donald Trump's tariff warning

On Monday, the US President posted on Truth Social that India is buying 'massive amounts' of oil from Russia and selling some of it in the open market for big profits. He said this was unfair and promised to ‘substantially raise’ the tariff paid by India.

This was not the first time Trump has raised concerns about India's energy ties with Russia. Last week, he also announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods and warned of penalties over oil imports from Russia.

But experts say these threats are not based on facts and won't change India's choices.

India's oil policy: What drives it

India has made it clear that it will buy oil from anywhere if the price is right. A top Indian government official told The Times of India, "We will go by the interest of our consumers... If Russian crude is cheaper, why should we penalise our people?"

Russian oil is cheaper than oil from the US or the Middle East. Buying this oil helps India keep petrol and diesel prices low. That’s important not just for Indian citizens but also for Europe, which buys fuel refined in India.

India-US oil trade: A wider picture

India's trade with Russia has been open and honest. According to Global Trade Research Inititaive (GTRI), India increased Russian oil imports to help fix global supply issues caused by Western sanctions.

India's move helped prevent oil prices from rising too fast. GTRI said Trump's new tariffs were 'unjustified' and 'ignored market facts'. It added that these threats also damage the strong India-US partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

Will India stop buying from Russia?

Not anytime soon. Even Trump seems unsure. When asked about India's oil trade with Russia, he said,

"I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia... We will see what happens.”

But the Indian government has made no such promise.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India's relations with Russia are based on history and trust. "Our energy decisions are based on market conditions and what is best for the country," spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained.

India also does not believe in letting a third country dictate its energy policy.

NSA Ajit Doval's Russia visit: A key development

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Russia this week. Experts believe this visit will help India understand Russia's future oil policy and negotiate better terms. India might even get deeper discounts on oil, especially after Trump's threat.

This visit is important as India balances global politics, rising energy costs and the need to keep supplies stable.

What if India stops buying Russian oil?

Some experts fear that if India stops buying Russian oil, global oil prices could shoot up possibly even reaching $200 per barrel. That would hurt consumers everywhere, not just in India.

That’s why India’s energy policy is based on keeping prices stable, ensuring supply, and maintaining its independence in choosing trade partners.

A deeper reason behind Trump's anger?

Trump's recent statements may also be linked to other trade issues. Talks on an India-US trade deal were going well. But India stood firm on not allowing genetically modified American crops. It also publicly denied Trump's claim that the US helped mediate a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

Trump may be trying to pressure India using oil tariffs, but India seems to be standing its ground.

Despite Trump's strong words, India is unlikely to change its oil-buying policy. The government will continue to buy from the cheapest source and right now, that's Russia. National interest and energy security come first. India has shown that while it values its friendship with the US, it won't bow to pressure when it comes to making decisions for its people.

(With ANI inputs)