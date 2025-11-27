PM Modi will unveil world's tallest 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Goa on 28 November. The event is part of the Math’s 550-year celebrations. Sculptor Ram Sutar created the statue.

Goa is preparing for a major spiritual and cultural event as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the world’s tallest statue of Lord Ram, standing at an impressive 77 feet. The bronze statue will be revealed at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in South Goa. It will be one of the main highlights of the Math’s 550th-year celebrations, an occasion expected to draw thousands of devotees every day.

A historic unveiling in South Goa

The Prime Minister will visit the Math on 28 November, where he will unveil the statue and take part in several important programmes. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he will arrive in Goa at around 3:15 pm, after completing a visit to Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka earlier in the day.

A special helipad has been constructed on the Math premises in Canacona to facilitate the Prime Minister’s arrival. He is also expected to offer prayers at the temple inside the Math before addressing a large public gathering.

Features of the 77-foot statue

The 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram has been created under the artistic guidance of Ram V. Sutar, one of India’s most respected sculptors. Ram Sutar is best known for designing the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, the tallest statue in the world.

According to Goa’s Public Works Department Minister, Digambar Kamat, this new statue of Shree Ram will be the tallest in the world dedicated to the deity. The sculpture has been developed at Sutar’s workshop in Noida and reflects his signature style, which combines fine detailing with strong cultural symbolism.

Cultural significance of the Math

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is an important spiritual centre of the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava community. It follows the Dvaita philosophy established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. The Math is the first of its kind for the community and carries a long history of religious learning and traditional practices.

The Math's main campus in Goa is located in Partagali, a small town on the banks of the Kushavati river. The current premises were constructed about 370 years ago, making it a historic landmark for followers and scholars of the Dvaita tradition.

Part of a grand 550th-year celebration

The unveiling event is a major part of the ‘Sardha Panchashatamanotsava’, the 550th-year celebration of the Math. Various programmes began on November 27 and will continue until December 7. The Math expects a daily footfall of 7,000 to 10,000 visitors, including devotees, cultural scholars, and tourists.

Shrinivas Dempo, chairperson of the central committee of the Math, said the premises have been fully refurbished and given a more modern look, while also keeping the spiritual character intact. The celebrations include religious gatherings, cultural performances, and community activities.

Other highlights of PM Modi’s visit

Before arriving in Goa, the Prime Minister will visit Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka, at around 11:30 am. There, he will participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme. This is a special gathering where 100,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and members of the public, will recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita together.

He will also inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the main Krishna sanctum, and will dedicate the Kanaka Kavacha, a golden cover placed at the sacred Kanakana Kindi. This window is believed to be the spot where Saint Kanakadasa first had the divine vision of Lord Krishna.

Sri Krishna Matha was established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita school of Vedanta, linking the Karnataka and Goa events through a shared spiritual heritage.

Postal stamp, commemorative coin, and theme park

During the ceremony in Goa, the Prime Minister will also release a special postal stamp and a commemorative coin marking the 550-year milestone of the Math. In addition, he will inaugurate the ‘Ramayana Theme Park Garden’, developed by the Math to help visitors understand key episodes of the Ramayana through art and landscaping.

The unveiling of the world’s tallest Lord Ram statue in Goa marks a powerful moment of faith, culture, and tradition. As thousands of devotees gather for the celebrations, the event blends ancient heritage with modern craftsmanship. With a 77-foot bronze statue, new facilities, and nationwide attention, the Math’s landmark year promises to leave a lasting mark on Goa’s spiritual and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies)