Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of not opposing Donald Trump's tariff threats because of a US probe into Adani. Trump had warned India over Russian oil trade. India defended its right to buy oil freely.

On Wednesday, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not standing up to US President Donald Trump. Gandhi claimed that the reason behind Modi’s silence is an ongoing investigation in the US into the Adani group, which he suggested may expose financial ties involving Modi, Adani and Russian oil.

Rahul Gandhi's fresh charge against PM Modi

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote:

“India, please understand: The reason PM Modi cannot stand up to President Trump despite his repeated threats is the ongoing U.S. investigation into Adani.”

He added that one threat from the investigation is the possible exposure of financial links between Modi, Adani, and oil deals with Russia. According to him, “Modi's hands are tied.”

Amid the ongoing tensions over tariffs, US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the United States will "substantially raise" the tariff on India for buying large amounts of Russian oil. He claimed that much of this oil is being sold in the open market for huge profits.

Trump's tariff warning to India

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

What India said in response

India reacted strongly but carefully. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made it clear that the country’s energy decisions are based on its national interest and not influenced by outside pressure. MEA in a statement clarified India's energy buying decisions are guided by national interests as well as market dynamics.

"You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week, answering queries on Trump's announcement of a penalty for purchasing Russian oil.

Trump’s statement has sparked new political debate in India, especially because the country is already facing 25% tariffs from the US on certain goods.

India has not officially responded to Trump's latest post but continues to defend its right to buy oil from anywhere based on price and availability.

The link to Adani

The Adani group has faced multiple questions over its overseas financial operations. Reports in global media and legal filings in the US have pointed to certain transactions being under scrutiny.

Rahul Gandhi has often claimed that the Modi government supports the Adani group unfairly and that there are hidden connections between the two. Now, with a US probe reportedly underway, Gandhi suggests that this is the reason PM Modi is choosing not to confront Trump.

(With ANI inputs)