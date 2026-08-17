A video of a truck driver dancing on a moving vehicle has sparked outrage. Users have tagged Rajasthan Police, demanding strict action against him.

A truck driver's reckless dance on a moving vehicle has sparked outrage online as several users called for action against him. The video showed the driver leaving his seat, climbing onto the roof of the truck, and dancing while the vehicle continued moving.

He then climbed back into the driver's seat through the window. At one point, he was seen dancing while driving. He then opened the driver's side door, climbed onto the window ledge, and started dancing again.

"This is not less than a terrorist act," said a social media user

Woke Eminent, an X account, shared the video with the caption, "This is not less than a terrorist act. A truck driver left the driver's seat while the truck was still moving, climbed onto the cabin and started dancing."

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"He put everyone on the road at serious risk just for a stunt. He should not be allowed to drive again," it said. Several users tagged Rajasthan Police, as the truck appeared to have a Rajasthan registration number.

"What kind of madness this is," a user said. Several others called for immediate action, with some urging authorities to suspend his driving licence.

The video has drawn widespread condemnation. No action has been reported so far.

The driver has not been identified. Police have not issued a statement.