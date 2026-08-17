CJP's Ashutosh Ranka challenged Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar over a circular restricting visitor access to schools. Ranka vowed to continue the 'School Thik Karo' campaign's inspections of dilapidated schools, daring the govt to file an FIR.

CJP Challenges Rajasthan Govt's School Entry Ban

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on Monday challenged Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar following an official circular restricting external visitors from entering government schools. Rebuffing potential police action, Ranka declared that ongoing inspections of dilapidated school infrastructure across the state would continue unabated.

In a post on X, Ranka targeted Education Minister Madan Dilawar and said, "Madan Dilawar ji, either fix all the dilapidated schools in Rajasthan, or go ahead and file an FIR against us in advance. You can even arrest us in advance. It's your government, your police. But we won't stop inspecting the schools until all schools in Rajasthan are fixed." Madan Dilawar ji, either fix all the dilapidated schools in Rajasthan, or go ahead and file an FIR against us in advance. You can even arrest us in advance. It's your government, your police. But we won't stop inspecting the schools until all schools in Rajasthan are fixed.#SchoolThikKaro https://t.co/4vzjumSaFl — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) August 17, 2026

Government Circular Cites Student Safety, Details Restrictions

The confrontation follows an urgent circular issued by Lalit Kumar, Director of Secondary Education, Bikaner, Rajasthan (dated August 16, 2026). Citing the doctrine of "In Loco Parentis", Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, the Supreme Court's KS Puttaswamy privacy judgment, and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines, the order restricts entry into government educational institutions.

External individuals are barred from school premises without explicit prior authorisation from the Principal or Head of Institute, except for authorised government officials executing official duties. Mandatory entry in visitor registers before entering school grounds.

No outsider may enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, sports grounds, toilets, or student activity zones without an accompanying teacher or authorised staff member.

Photography, videography, interviews, audio recording, and live streaming of students, teachers, or school activities without prior written permission are prohibited. School authorities must prevent the collection, publication, or dissemination of student photos, videos, or personal data that compromises safety, dignity, or privacy.

Principals are empowered to refuse entry to any visitor disrupting safety, privacy, discipline, or the educational environment, or direct unauthorised persons to leave.

Legal Action Threatened for Violations

If unauthorised persons enter, refuse to leave, perform unauthorised recordings, or disrupt school operations, school authorities must immediately notify local police and the District Education Officer. Action will be initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, POCSO Act (2012), Juvenile Justice Act (2015), and the Information Technology Act (2000).

The administrative order comes as the CJP launches its 'School Thik Karo' campaign. (ANI)