Leaving Vyavastha, Not Vyakti Or Vichar: Why Shehzad Poonawalla Quit BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has officially resigned from all organizational roles and primary membership, citing urgent personal and financial difficulties.
Shehzad Poonawalla Bids Farewell to Party Roles
In a significant development within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday announced his resignation from all official posts and primary membership.
Sharing the news publicly, Poonawalla revealed that he formally submitted his resignation letter to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, requesting the leadership to accept his decision and relieve him of active duties.
My dearest friends from media
My loving family & supporters
Reposting the letter is here for your ref.
Thanks for your calls 🫶🙏 https://t.co/Dkqxvr0YFl
— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 17, 2026
A Step Prompted by Personal and Financial Priorities
The decision marks the end of an intense internal deliberation. Poonawalla had initially tendered an unconditional resignation on July 30, attributing his request to pressing financial and emergency personal requirements. While the party top brass initially showed reluctance to accept his departure and encouraged him to reconsider, recent developments compelled him to reaffirm his original choice.
Poonawalla noted that subsequent interactions involving certain individuals, which he detailed directly to the party chief, reinforced his decision to step down from public office and transition into the private sector.
Speculation around his standing had been growing since late July when he quietly updated his social media biography on platform X to remove all references to his party affiliation.
Leaving the System, Retaining the Vision
Despite severing organizational ties, Poonawalla emphasised that his departure carries no personal bitterness or ideological rift. Clarifying his future stance, he affirmed his commitment to supporting the broader national goal.
He underlined that he remains dedicated to backing the vision and governance initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever and wherever possible.
Summing up his unique position, Poonawalla noted that he was merely stepping away from the organizational framework rather than the core principles or leadership.
He explained that his decision was a matter of stepping back from the system while keeping his political beliefs and respect for the party leadership fully intact.
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