Google's Gurugram office is a dream workplace with nap pods, games, and gourmet food. WATCH viral video

Google's Gurugram office is a dream workplace with nap pods, games, and gourmet food.

A viral video offers a peek into Google's Gurugram office, showcasing nap pods, massage chairs, a games room, and gourmet meals. Social media users are both amazed and envious, calling it a 'dream workplace.'

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Google has always been known for its unique and employee-friendly workspaces, but a recent viral video showcasing its Gurugram office has left social media in awe.

The clip, shared by Shivangi Gupta, a couture designer at Shantanu & Nikhil, has amassed over 13 million views, offering a glimpse into what some are calling a "dream workplace."

In the video, Gupta humorously narrates her "exhausting" day at Google, taking viewers through a luxurious workday filled with gourmet meals, relaxation zones, and high-tech amenities. The caption playfully detailed her experience:

"Started strong with a very important meeting (over a three-course breakfast). Then, tackled a complex problem (choosing between a massage chair or nap pod). After an intense strategy session (read: table tennis), I finally sat down to work… for approximately five minutes before heading to a ‘team-building’ yoga class."

More than just an office

The video showcased Google's well-stocked micro-kitchen, entertainment room with musical instruments, a pool table, and even a nap room for mid-day refreshment. Employees also have access to a tech vending machine for quick gadget needs and massage chairs for relaxation.

One of the highlights was the lunch experience, featuring a gourmet continental spread. "Lunch at Google deserves a separate video altogether," Gupta quipped before adding that nothing beats the post-lunch nap she took in the office’s dedicated relaxation zone.

Social media reacts

The extravagant workplace setup quickly caught the attention of social media users. Some joked that Google employees seem to have more fun at work than most people do on vacations.

"Itna fun toh mai trip par nahi kar paata (I never experienced this much fun even on a trip)," one user wrote.

Another user summed up the sentiment perfectly:

"I need to be at Google."

While Gupta later clarified that she doesn’t actually work at Google, the video has reinforced the tech giant’s reputation for providing a next-level work environment. Whether for productivity or pure enjoyment, it’s clear that Google’s offices continue to set the gold standard for workplace design.

