A tripartite MoU was signed in Agartala between Tripura's ARDD, the NDDB, and the Gomati Co-operative Milk Producers' Union. The agreement aims to modernise the dairy sector, enhance milk production, and improve the livelihoods of local farmers.

In a major boost to Tripura's dairy sector, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between the State Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD), the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and the Gomati Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Limited at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala.

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The agreement was signed in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah, Tripura Animal Resources Development Minister Sudhangshu Das, Cooperation Minister Sukla Charan Noatia and senior government officials.

MoU to Modernise Dairy Sector and Empower Farmers

The MoU aims to strengthen and modernise the dairy cooperative sector in Tripura, enhance milk production, and improve the livelihoods of dairy farmers across the state. Officials said the partnership is expected to accelerate the state's journey towards self-reliance in milk production while creating new opportunities for rural economic growth.

Speaking on the occasion, the stakeholders expressed confidence that the collaboration would make the dairy cooperative system more dynamic and efficient. The initiative is expected to provide better support to milk producers, improve procurement and marketing mechanisms, and enhance the socio-economic condition of thousands of dairy farmers.

Ministers Hail Agreement as a 'Significant Milestone'

In exclusive interactions with ANI, ARDD Minister Sudhangshu Das and Cooperation Minister Sukla Charan Noatia welcomed the agreement and termed it a significant milestone for the state. They said the tripartite arrangement would benefit both the government and the public by strengthening the dairy value chain and boosting milk production in the coming years.

The ministers further reiterated the state government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and dairy producers, stating that the partnership with NDDB would play a crucial role in transforming Tripura's rural economy and ensuring sustainable growth of the dairy sector.

Path to Self-Reliance and Rural Economic Growth

The agreement is expected to pave the way for greater institutional support, technological intervention, and capacity-building initiatives, ultimately contributing to the overall development of the dairy industry in the northeastern state. (ANI)