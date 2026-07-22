Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stated the govt's commitment to faster, transparent services. A study of 95 services on the Single Window System led to reduced processing times for 84 services, with some now delivered instantly to improve ease of doing business.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Government is committed to making government services faster, simpler and more transparent for citizens and businesses, as per the official release.

Streamlining Services Through Detailed Study

In line with this objective, the Information Technology Department carried out a detailed study under Priority Area-21 as part of Deregulation Exercise - Phase II. The study was aimed at assessing the time taken to deliver services available through the Single Window System, from the submission of an application to its final disposal, and identifying ways to reduce the processing time.

The Chief Minister said the study covered 18 departments and involved a detailed review of 95 key services available on the Single Window System. She explained that the Single Window System is a digital platform through which citizens and businesses can apply online for, and obtain, a range of licences, permits, approvals and clearances at one place.

Significant Reduction in Processing Time

Based on the findings of the study, several important process improvements were introduced. As a result, the processing time for 84 services available on the Single Window System has been reduced. In addition, some services are now being provided instantly.

Enhancing Ease of Doing Business

CM Gupta said the initiative is intended to make doing business in Delhi easier, improve the transparency and efficiency of government services, and simplify government procedures for citizens and businesses alike. She added that the Information Technology Department of the Delhi Government continues to work towards delivering faster, simpler and citizen-centric public services through digital technology and improved work processes. (ANI)