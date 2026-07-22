Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a conclave of state education ministers, using the 6th anniversary of NEP 2020 as a launchpad to accelerate key flagship programs like Samagra Shiksha 3.0, NIPUN Bharat 2.0, and PM POSHAN.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday convened a two-day national conclave of State and Union Territory Education Ministers in New Delhi, emphasising that the upcoming sixth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will serve as a launchpad for the next phase of national educational initiatives.

Addressing state ministers and senior policy officials, Pradhan highlighted directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accelerate key flagship programs, including Samagra Shiksha 3.0, NIPUN Bharat 2.0, and PM POSHAN, alongside expanding innovation hubs like Atal Tinkering Labs. "July 29th is an important occasion for all of us. It marks the completion of six years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020... Before that, the Prime Minister had suggested that we should plan for the coming days and give further momentum to the implementation of important schemes such as Samagra Shiksha 3.0, NIPUN Bharat 2.0, and PM POSHAN. We also need to expand initiatives like Atal Tinkering Labs. Against this background, this two-day conference of Education Ministers and senior officials is very important," he said.

Strategic Review and Future Milestones

The conference serves as a strategic review to measure six years of NEP implementation and map out target milestones for the upcoming academic cycles. National Education Policy 2020 was announced on July 29, 2020. The National Education Policy 2020 proposes various reforms in school education as well as higher education, including technical education.

Focus remains on executing refreshed iterations of core educational schemes, including foundational literacy under NIPUN Bharat 2.0, school infrastructure under Samagra Shiksha 3.0, and nutritional support via PM POSHAN. Plans were outlined to scale Atal Tinkering Labs across regional and rural schools to boost STEM education and practical skill development among students nationwide. (ANI)