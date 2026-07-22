Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, questioned the Centre after Opposition MPs were stopped from meeting the activist at Medanta Hospital. She said the MPs brought a signed letter from 55 colleagues urging him to end his 25-day fast.

Wangchuk's Wife Questions Centre's Stance

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Wednesday questioned the Central government's stance after Opposition MPs were stopped from meeting Wangchuk at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Speaking to the media, Angmo said that the MPs brought a signed letter for Wangchuk to end his strike but the police stopped them outside the hospital. "I am standing outside Medanta Hospital. As you can see, there is a heavy police presence behind me. Yesterday, Sonam was shifted here from Safdarjung Hospital under the High Court order, where it was clearly stated that Sonam is not under any detention and he is being shifted here for better care and freedom so that the police presence there is not there... It is a very shameful thing that an Indian citizen who has not eaten food for 25 days is not being given peace of mind, and he is being given such a stressful condition, especially when all the MPs are bringing this signed letter," she said.

"These are the signs of all the MPs who are requesting Sonam to break his fast, but if the government is not allowing them to meet them, then what does it want that Sonam should not break his fast? Sonam has tweeted today that he will break his fast only after the MPs' request and after the assurance of the Government of India that no wrong will be done to the protesters. Neither legally, nor physically, nor FIR, nor anything," Angmo said.

Opposition Alleges 'Tyranny'

This comes after Opposition MPs submitted their letter to Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, urging him to end his indefinite fast, after police did not allow them to meet the activist at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that 15 MPs from the Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI(M), JMM, BJD, and AAP were not allowed to meet Sonam Wangchuk to submit a letter signed by 55 MPs.

He slammed the Centre, alleging "tyranny" and stating that the Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh were allowed to meet Wangchuk, while the Opposition MPs were stopped. Sanjay Singh told reporters outside Medanta Hospital, "Look at the tyranny. First time you might be witnessing that the police is stopping someone from meeting a patient in the hospital. We came to meet Sonam Wangchuk, who is admitted to the hospital. 55 MPs signed the letter, asking him to end his fast. Do they want Sonam Wangchuk to die? This letter states that you should break your fast. Considering your health and the importance of your life, you should not continue your fast."

"Sonam Wangchuk had said that if the country's MPs reassure us, he can break his fast. We're not allowed to deliver this letter, not allowed to meet him. JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him, and so many MPs from the opposition have come, yet they will not let them meet him. We are 15 MPs from Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI(M), JMM, BJD, and AAP," he added. RJD MP Sanjay Yadav said, "BJP leaders will go, opposition leaders will not. They are manhandling the Members of Parliament. They don't even know the basic protocol. We are asking the police to show us in return whether the administration stopped you or who stopped you.

Activist's Demands and Protest Background

Activist Sonam Wangchuk had earlier today demanded the Centre's assurance for no "punitive or retaliatory legal action" against protestors who joined the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, as a condition for ending his indefinite fast. Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 25th day of his indefinite fast, which began with the demand of resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

The Delhi Police has registered as many as 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court has, meanwhile, issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force by police during the protest and directed the authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records relating to the incident. (ANI)