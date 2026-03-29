Tripura CM Manik Saha celebrated the state retaining its top rank for public participation in 'Mann Ki Baat'. He lauded PM Modi's focus on local issues like innovative drinking water solutions and expressed confidence in meeting Jal Jeevan Mission goals.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state has retained its top position in the country for public participation in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program.

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CM Saha lauds PM Modi's address

The Tripura Chief Minister noted that the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' address today highlighted the use of innovative ways to provide drinking water to the poor people. He also expressed confidence that Tripura will achieve 100% success in meeting its Jal Jeevan Mission targets in the coming days.

CM Saha participated in the 132nd episode of the Mann Ki Baat program today. The program was organised in Barajala at Agartala. "We all came together and joined the program organized by Kisan Morcha at Booth No. 22 in Barajala. Today, we benefited from the Mann Ki Baat program in two ways. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of how drinking water has been provided through innovative thinking in Vhangmun of Jampui Hills, which is a matter of great pride for us. Earlier, people faced great difficulties in accessing drinking water. Secondly, the free electricity scheme in the name of the Prime Minister is benefiting people, especially refugees in villages. Due to electricity, children are now able to study, and agriculture is also benefiting," said CM Saha.

'We get inspiration from these discussions'

The Chief Minister further noted that the Prime Minister receives letters from across the country over important issues, which are then addressed and shared with the nation during the 'Mann Ki Baat' program. "Through these letters, we come to know about things that we were previously unaware of, and these issues are shared with the entire nation. The Prime Minister also spoke about being health-conscious, especially among youth--for example, consuming less oil, exercising regularly, etc. He discussed various topics including fisheries, agriculture, and sports. We get inspiration from these discussions. Today, he highlighted two issues related to Tripura," added Saha.

CM Saha further declared that people feel secure in PM Modi's leadership. "Today, I have come to Barajala, and I thank everyone present at this event. Tripura is a small state in the country, yet it has retained the first position in the Mann Ki Baat program. The people of Tripura have great respect and admiration for the Prime Minister. He also spoke about petrol, diesel, LPG, and the war situation in West Asia. He has maintained strong diplomatic relations with Iran, Israel, and the United States, as well as with Gulf countries. We feel secure under his leadership."

Tripura's progress in Jal Jeevan Mission

CM Saha also announced that Tripura has achieved 86% coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a significant increase from just 3% in 2018. "Since there is a lack of adequate water sources in many areas, arrangements have to be made through innovative thinking. In the coming days, we will achieve 100% success in the Jal Jeevan Mission," he added.

Chief Whip of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Kalyani Saha Roy, in charge of Mann Ki Baat in Tripura Pradesh, Ratan Ghosh, former MLA Dilip Das, and other senior leaders and workers were also present at the program. (ANI)