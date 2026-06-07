Tripura Police recovered stolen jewellery and valuables worth Rs 35-40 lakh, returning them to owners. Cops cracked multiple theft and chain-snatching cases in Agartala over the past few months, arresting 10 individuals in connection.

In a breakthrough against property crimes, Tripura Police have recovered stolen jewellery and valuables worth approximately Rs 35-40 lakh and returned them to their rightful owners, officials said on Saturday.

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Police Crack Down on Thieves

Speaking to ANI, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Agartala West Police Station, Rana Chatterjee, said police successfully cracked multiple theft and chain-snatching cases reported in Agartala over the past two to three months. "There were two to three incidents of theft reported in Agartala during the last few months. In connection with these cases, we arrested around 10 hardcore property thieves. During police remand and sustained interrogation, we recovered all the stolen properties linked to the incidents," said Chatterjee.

According to police, a substantial quantity of gold jewellery was stolen from a vehicle parked in front of Sarkar Nursing Home in Agartala. In separate incidents, gold chains were snatched in the Krishnanagar and Battala areas of the city.

"We arrested the chain snatchers and recovered the stolen articles. The total value of the recovered items is approximately Rs 35 to 40 lakh. All the stolen properties mentioned in the complaints have been recovered," Chatterjee said.

He further informed that all 10 accused have been sent to judicial custody. Following orders from the competent court, the recovered jewellery and valuables were formally handed over to their rightful owners on Saturday.

Describing the recovery as a significant success, the police officer credited the achievement to the strong intelligence network and prompt investigative efforts of Agartala West Police Station. "This is a very big recovery. We could achieve this because of our effective and efficient network. Our investigation was prompt and skillful," he added.

Victim Expresses Gratitude

One of the beneficiaries of the recovery, Meera Saha of Ranirbazar, expressed gratitude to the police for their swift action. Speaking to ANI, Saha said that her family's jewellery was stolen while they had come to visit a patient admitted to Sarkar Nursing Home.

"We had brought our jewellery with us for safety and kept it in our auto-rickshaw. Unfortunately, the jewellery was stolen. We immediately lodged a complaint at Agartala West Police Station, and within 24 hours of filing the complaint, we got our stolen jewellery back," she said.

Calling the recovered ornaments an important family asset, Saha said she had almost lost hope of ever seeing them again. "These jewellery items were our assets for the future. I never thought we would get them back. Today, I am extremely happy because all our stolen jewellery has been returned," she said.

She also thanked Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and the state police administration for their efforts in ensuring quick justice and recovery of the stolen valuables.

The successful recovery operation is being seen as a major achievement for Tripura Police in its ongoing drive against property-related crimes and organised theft in the state. (ANI)