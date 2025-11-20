Multiple deaths have been reported after a passenger train collided with a pick-up van near SK Para Railway Station in Tripura's Dhalai. The van was completely crushed. This is the latest in a series of recent fatal train accidents in India.

A passenger train collided with a pick-up van near SK Para Railway Station in Tripura's Dhalai on Thursday. Multiple deaths have been reported in the fatal collision near the railway station. The visuals from the spot showed a pick-up van that was almost completely crushed on the side of the railway track. Further details awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recent Spate of Train Accidents

Nearly a fortnight ago, at least 11 people were killed in a train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. The train accident involving a goods train and a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) local train occurred near the Bilaspur station. Rescue operations have resumed at the accident site.

Earlier this month, six people were killed in a train accident at the Chunar railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district. (ANI)